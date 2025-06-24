Noni Hazlehurst Returns to Arts Centre Melbourne to Lead Premiere of THE LARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved Australian star of stage and screen, Noni Hazlehurst will return to Arts Centre Melbourne for the world premiere of The Lark – a powerful, moving meditation on life, death and change, playing in the Fairfax Studio from 3 – 20 September 2025.



From the creatives of the critically acclaimed production Mother (2024), internationally recognised Australian playwright Daniel Keene’s latest work for Noni Hazlehurst is another solo production specially written for the actor and directed by award-winning director, Matt Scholten. Together Keene, Hazlehurst and Scholten produce profoundly moving work, exploring emotive social issues rooted in honest straightforward storytelling and superb acting and direction.

The Lark is set in Melbourne. Rose Grey, played by Hazlehurst, faces her final goodbye to The Lark – a small inner city pub slated for demolition. At 75 years of age, this building has been her entire life. She’s lived there since birth and takes over from her father after his retirement. Her memories, both bitter and sweet, bind her to The Lark more strongly than she realises. As memories overwhelm her, Rose must break free from the past before it claims her forever.

“The opportunity to work with Daniel and Matt creating Mother was a rare privilege and a joy. To have the chance to collaborate again on The Lark is a miracle. No actor could ask for more,” said Noni Hazlehurst.

Noni Hazlehurst is a celebrated film, theatre and television actor. She has graced our screens, stages and airwaves for 50 years. Widely known and acclaimed for her lead roles in A Place to Call Home, Nancy Wake and The Shiralee, other television credits include ABC’s The Letdown and Redfern Now along with feature films June Again, Ladies in Black, Candy, Little Fish, Monkey Grip, Truth and The Mule.

Hazlehurst's extensive body of work has earned her numerous accolades including multiple Australian Film Institute (AFI) and Critics Circle Awards, and two Logie Awards for Best Supporting Actress. In 2016, she was inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame.

As well as acting she has been much in demand as a presenter, including 10 years writing and presenting for Better Homes and Gardens, hosting SBS series Every Family Has a Secret, and her much loved time as Play School presenter for 24 years.

Noni’s time on Play School has led to decades of committed advocacy for children. She has served on several film and television industry boards and acted as a patron and ambassador for numerous children's welfare organisations. She was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1995 for her services to children and the performing arts.

“It has been a joy to write The Lark for such a skilled and generous actor as Noni Hazlehurst. Setting the play in the heart of Melbourne, our hometown, has enriched the writing and will empower Noni’s performance. The play is both a celebration of and an elegy for a very particular place in our shared cultural landscape,” said Daniel Keene.

