Nicole Car And Etienne Dupuis Team Up For An Unforgettable Recital Series

Adored Australian soprano Nicole Car will unite with her husband, internationally acclaimed baritone Etienne Dupuis, and pianist Jayson Gillham for a recital of romantic opera arias and duets in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane this August.

Car and Dupuis, lauded for their recent performances in the Metropolitan Opera's production of La Boh me, are sure to delight Australian opera fans across the country in this special recital series presented by Andrew McKinnon.

Audiences will be captivated by the program of exquisite French and Spanish songs, arias and duets from Gounod's Faust and Verdi's Il trovatore, as well as solo performances by Gillham of works by Debussy and Granados.

Car is one of the most outstanding young singers to emerge from Australia in recent years. With the New York Times praising her for her fine-grained tone and nuanced acting , Car has quickly established herself as one of the most brilliant stars in today's operatic firmament, regularly performing at top opera houses across the globe, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.



Applauded for his suave, empathetic baritone and his refined, charismatic stage presence by the New York Times, Dupuis has already made a name for himself on the international stage.

Joining husband and wife Car and Dupuis, Jayson Gillham is recognised as one of the finest pianists of his generation. With his compelling performances and abiding elegance, Gillham is in high demand and regularly performs with some of the world's leading orchestras.

Tour presenter Andrew McKinnon is excited to present this eagerly anticipated collaboration. In the world of opera, it is difficult for a husband and wife to co-ordinate their performance and travel schedules but it is even more so when they are as in-demand internationally as Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis. I am thrilled that they accepted my invitation to tour together and I am even more delighted by the enchanting recital programme they have prepared with the equally acclaimed pianist Jayson Gillham. Their performance will captivate all lovers of opera, art song and romance.

NICOLE CAR

City Recital Hall, Sydney August 3 [information]

Melbourne Recital Centre August 7 [information]

Canberra Theatre Centre August 9 [information]

QPAC, Brisbane August 11 [information]





