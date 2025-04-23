Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Brings Relaxed Performances To The Main Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's commitment to sharing the magic of orchestral music with the broadest possible audience comes to the fore with its ongoing programming of ‘relaxed performances'.

These performances are designed for those for whom the traditional concert hall experience may be inaccessible; particularly audience members with a disability, including those with sensory sensitivities and other access needs.

At the concert, audiences can expect a relaxed attitude to noise and movement during the performance, with the auditorium lights kept on, doors open and chill-out break areas available. Seating is general admission with space for freedom of movement. Audience members will receive a downloadable visual story in advance.

The MSO's relaxed performance of A Reflection in Time on Friday 13 June is an ideal opportunity to experience an MSO main stage concert at Hamer Hall, in a safe, supportive and friendly environment. MSO Principal Conductor Benjamin Northey leads the orchestra in this riveting program of symphonic powerhouses from Barber, Korngold and Shostakovich, featuring 17-year-old Australian violinist and MSO Young Artist in Association Christian Li.

All tickets are General Admission to ensure flexibility around seating. GA tickets are $35 and Accesible tickets for people with disability are $10. Doors will remain open and audience members are welcome to move around the auditorium as they require.

“We welcome new audiences wishing to experience the MSO in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere,” says Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor – Learning and Engagement Benjamin Northey.

“These performances are also a wonderful opportunity for audiences who need a chill space to enjoy the music. Whether it's our hugely popular Classic Kids programs or listening to the incredible young talents of Christian Li playing Korngold's Violin Concerto, we're committed to ensuring as many people as possible are given the chance to experience the incredible music of a symphony orchestra.”

As well as the 13 June mainstage performance, the MSO has a successful history of Relaxed Performances as part of its Classic Kids series. These performances are perfect for families where children may not be acclimatised to sitting still, in the dark, for extended periods of time.

In 2025 Classic Kids will host relaxed performances for Wizardry School (Saturday 10 May) conducted by Leonard Weiss with presenter Richard Vaudrey; Eliza's Orchestral Adventures (Saturday 13 September) with conductor Aaron Wyatt and presenter Eliza Shepherd, and A Symphonic Christmas (Saturday 13 December) presented by Jess Hitchcock.

