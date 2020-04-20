Melbourne Recital Centre Launches #HearTogether

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Music entertains, uplifts and inspires us. We need it now more than ever. So while Melbourne Recital Centre's doors are closed, the music continues online with #HearTogether, for free!

Celebrate International Guitar Month with Melbourne Guitar Quartet and Kaki King, find hope with renowned contemporary classical ensemble Syzygy and commemorate ANZAC Day and its legacy with Ayșe Göknur Shanal and Ashley Hribar.

Highlights this week include:

Syzygy Ensemble: Dare to Hope

Wednesday 22 April 2020 - 6.00pm

Syzygy Ensemble is one of the finest new music ensembles in Australia, lauded for its virtuoso precision, innovative programming and the ability to connect viscerally with audiences. In this concert, the ensemble invites you to reflect on an age of political and environmental turmoil - and dare to hope.

Ayse Göknur Shanal and Ashley Hribar: Gallipoli Songs

Saturday 25 April 2020 - 1.00pm

Ayse Göknur Shanal is one of Australia's most versatile classical singers, has won many prestigious international awards and scholarships. Australian born Ashley Hribar is an award-winning pianist and composer and a strong advocate for contemporary music.

For more information, visit www.melbournerecital.com.au for details.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You