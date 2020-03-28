Melbourne Queer Film Festival Announces 2020 Award Winners

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival was cancelled due to the current health crisis. However, the 2020 awards were still announced, according to ArtsReview.

Taking home the top award, for best director, was Laura Nagy, who directed the film Hook Up.

Check out the full list of winners below!

The City of Melbourne Award - Best Australian Short: Black Lips - directed by Adrian Chiarella

Film Victoria Award - Best Director: Laura Nagy - director of Hook Up

ME Bank Award - Emerging Filmmaker: Tommy Hart - director of Kids on Fire

The Pride Foundation Award - Best Australian Feature: Unsound - directed by Ian Watson

Shaun Miller Lawyers Award - Best Documentary Short: Belonging - directed by Matt Scholten

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival showcases the best in new and retrospective LGBTIQ+ cinema with a wide array of features, shorts and documentaries to make you laugh, cry and think.





