Melbourne Premiere of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to Open This Weekend

After wildly successful seasons in Sydney and Brisbane, Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, arrives in Melbourne this weekend on Sunday 10 July. 9 TO 5 plays at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne until 18 September.

An astonishing top line cast has been assembled to inhabit these iconic and much loved roles. Marina Prior plays Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Casey Donovan is Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Erin Clare plays Doralee Rhodes, a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! Caroline O'Connor is busy-body Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her controlling boss, Franklin Hart Jnr. played by Eddie Perfect.

Completing the cast are Lily Baulderstone, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, James Haxby, Emma Johns, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Sarah Krndija, Antonia Marr, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Jake O'Brien, Matthew Prime, Jackson Reedman, Jordan Tomljenovic and Jessica Vellucci.

"I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is finally opening in Melbourne," said Dolly Parton. "I know the Australian fans will get a real kick out of this musical like people from other parts of the world have!"

Producers John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions said, "We're thrilled to this hilarious and joyful show from Superstar Dolly Parton to Melbourne. With our incredibly talented cast, led by Marina, Casey, Erin, Caroline and Eddie, audiences are having a fantastic time and loving Dolly's new songs. Join us for 9 TO 5. It will be the most fun you'll have all year!"

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions. 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun!

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.



Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

9to5themusical.com.au

See production photos here

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season To 18 September.

Performance Times Wed -Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 1300 182 183

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

ADELAIDE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Festival Theatre

Season From 8 October

Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 131 246

Groups 8+ 08 8205 2220