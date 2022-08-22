Melbourne Joins In Worldwide Celebrations of Back To Hogwarts Day

Melbourne, it's time to wear your Hogwarts house colours with pride to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day, a much-loved celebration held worldwide every year on 1 September, the day that Harry and his friends board the Hogwarts Express for a new school year.

The first event of its kind in Australia, Back to Hogwarts Day is a highly-anticipated event in the global Potterverse - at London's King's Cross Station, the train announcement timetable even recognises Hogwarts as a destination on this day.

Melbourne celebrations include merchandise giveaways plus a pre-show quiz at 5:15pm hosted by a Harry Potter and The Cursed Child cast member. Attendees are highly encouraged to dress up in their Hogwarts house colours to go into the running to win an ultra-exclusive photo opportunity with the cast on the Princess Theatre stage after the show.

An event for Harry Potter fans young and old, all audience members attending the special 1 September performance will save $20 per ticket. There will be free merchandise for the first 100 people and a free program for the first 50 people to arrive.

Click here for exclusive access the special Back to Hogwarts $20 ticket saving, only for 1 September.

Originally a two-part epic event, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now reimagined as a fast-paced, one-part play, so audiences can now experience the full spectacular in one sitting and with just one ticket in hand.

Declared a "bewitching triumph" by Time Out Melbourne, Harry Potter novices and fans alike will be enthralled by the action-packed adventure, which has been described by The Age as a "must-see", and "a spectacular stage rollercoaster into the Potter universe".

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The play holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play and has been seen by millions of people worldwide. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is supported by the Victorian Government's annual Major Events Fund, through Visit Victoria.