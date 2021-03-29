Meet The Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE!

Melbourne, the time has come! After opening to rave reviews in Sydney in early January, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will open in Melbourne in the world's largest spiegeltent, The Arcadia, at Birrarung Marr on 8 June 2021.

The cast of this first-class experience include some of the world's sexiest, most talented dancers, including:

Aaron Theodore Cooke, a dancer and performer who was born in London and grew up in Chicago before moving to LA. He graduated from the California Institute of the Arts (Calarts) with a BFA in Dance and Choreography and since then has worked with a slew of renowned choreographers including Rosanna Gamson and Jacques Heim of Diavolo Dance Company. Outside of dancing, he loves computer games and keeping fit.

Ned Zaina, from Melbourne's bayside suburbs, started training in dance at age 5 and has trained in all forms of dance including ballet. He has appeared in Bring It On The Musical, Dirty Dancing - The Immersive Experience and was a principal dancer for numerous Opera Australia productions including the Australian tour of The Merry Widow and Turandot as Dance Captain. Outside of dancing, he loves archery and rock climbing and has a twin brother.

Dubbo born Anthony Bartley is a dancer, choreographer and teacher who relocated to Los Angeles after a successful career in Australia.

His TV appearances include The X Factor, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, American Horror Story plus Germany's Next Top Model and he has performed alongside the likes of Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Cody Simpson, Timomatic and Guy Sebastian to name a few.

He has also appeared in stage productions include The Bodyguard and Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Experience as well as numerous productions for Opera Australia.

New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based Joshua Williams likens his upbringing to that of the Jackson 5. Coming from a musical family, he followed his sisters into the world of music and dance and in 2006 achieved silver medals with his hip-hop dance crew Dziah at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championships in Los Angeles.

Joshua launched his career as a solo artist in 2008 and his debut album Young Love went to no 5 on the NZ album charts. In 2013 he toured Australia in Disney's The Lion King, understudying the role of Simba. He has also performed with acts including Backstreet Boys, Ray J, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, FloRida and Chris Brown.

Dubbo born Charles Bartley has had huge success as a dancer and choreographer. He was the runner up for Network Ten's So You Think You Can Dance Australia series 2. He went on to tour nationally as part of the top 10 and later went on to perform in musicals such as Fame the Musical, King Kong and Dirty Dancing.

He has performed alongside artists including Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, Kelly Rowland, Rita Ora and Usher as well as events including MTV Awards, VMA Awards, Latin Grammy's and the Teen Choice Awards. He was also a featured dancer in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby.

Michigan raised and Los Angeles-based Kitwana 'Kit' Clark was originally a football player before deciding to make a commitment to dance later in life.

After moving to LA, he started working with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, MC Hammer, the Jonas Brothers and more. He assisted with choreography of JLo's It's My Party tour as well as MC Hammer's House Party tour and has performed live at the Billboard Music Awards as well as the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Outside of Magic Mike Live, he enjoys hiking, singing and playing volleyball.

New Zealander Nathan Kara began dancing at the age of 5 and has since become one of New Zealand's best dancers with a background in urban dance, tap, contemporary, breaking, martial arts and acrobatics.

He has featured in music videos and live performances with artists including Rudimental, Stan Walker & Kings as well as many years dancing with Taiwanese pop superstar Jolin Tsai. His dance crew 'The Bradas' won back-to-back gold medals at the Hip-Hop International World Championships and also competed on NBC's World of Dance.

He has featured in New Zealand's first dance feature film Born to Dance and has also starred in The X Factor, Shortland Street and Power Rangers. He is well-known as a choreographer for many music videos, live events and TV shows as well as a stunt performer and actor.

Originally from Melbourne, Nick Phillips relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 for dance work, having begun dancing at the age of 11.

He comes from a family of dancers, with both his parents having danced professionally with the Australian Ballet Company as well as his aunt and uncle who performed all over Europe including the Stuttgart Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theatre. In Australia, Nick has worked with an extensive list of artists including Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Havana Brown, Brian McFadden, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Red Foo.

Since moving to the US, Nick's resume now includes Britney Spears, Cher and Kylie Minogue and he has appeared on TV shows including America's Got Talent, America Horror Story and German's Next Top Model, in which he performed with Magic Mike Live announcing the opening of the show in Germany.

=Originally from Perth, Jake Paul Green began his dance training at 13 before moving to Sydney full time at 18 to study at Brent Street Studios.

Since graduating, he has worked as a commercial / hip-hop dancer alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Kelly Rowland, G.E.M, Ricky Martin, Charli XCX, Sneaky Sound System, Red Foo, Delta Goodrem and Timomatic.

Jake's career has seen him work across the globe as both a dancer and choreographer. He has performed throughout China and the Asia Pacific, the US, Mexico, New Zealand and Europe as well as touring Australia with the stage production The Illusionists.

Sydney's Dayton Tavares performed his first lead role as a child in the musical Billy Elliot and was invited to join the cast on Broadway as Billy Elliot. Whilst in the US, he performed solo at the White House for First Lady Michelle Obama and sang the American national anthem at an NFL game.

As an adult, Dayton's stage credits include Opera Australia's Carmen, Bring it On, A Chorus Line, the Dream Dance Company's Genesis and Enter the Vortex. He also featured in the acclaimed Blue Saint Production's In The Heights at the Sydney Opera House.

Dayton has worked with artists including Ricky Martin, Kelly Rowland and the Black-Eyed Peas and most recently, he played Indio, a member of the Sharks in the hugely successful Handa Opera version of West Side Story on Sydney Harbour.

Brisbane-based tap dancer Sam Marks began his professional musical theatre career as a child when he was cast in Les Miserables, Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz.

His extensive list of theatre credits also includes national tours of Wicked, South Pacific, Dirty Dancing plus Hello Dolly and Brigadoon (The Production Company) and the world premiere of King Kong.

A member of the Tap Pack since 2015, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining the Tap Dogs in 2010 going on to perform on London's West End, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South Africa and the US.

Blake Varga began training in performing arts at age 13 at his mum's dance school after playing soccer at state level.

He made his professional debut in the Australian production of The Bodyguard and then went onto perform in Strut and Fret's production of Life The Show.

He has also appeared as a resident performer The Voice and Australia's Got Talent and in performance with Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian. He also performed alongside Rita Ora at the ARIA Awards.

American Brian Segnaro is from Colorado and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy where he studied musical theatre and dance.

Since then, he has worked with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Paula Abdul, Fergie, Dove Cameron and many more.

He also starred in the original West End production of Magic Mike Live and is the first male dancer in the Magic Mike Live family to perform in two separate Magic Mike Live casts.

Queensland's Chris Van Doran is one of Australia's most in-demand dancers. Stage and screen credits include dancing with Kelly Rowland, Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Ricky Martin, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue, Jessica Mauboy and Havana Brown and on programs including The X Factor, The Voice AU, the Masked Singer and Australia's Got Talent.

He made his musical theatre debut in the Australian production of The Bodyguard and then went onto appear in Saturday Night Fever. In 2017 he was selected for the cast of Opera Australia's Carmen at the Sydney Opera House, choreographed by Kelley Abbey. He can also speak Japanese.

Petr Federovskii is from Russia, where he completed his incredibly versatile training in the performing arts. As a result, he is skilled in the areas of aerial flying, silks, leura and fitness as well as all forms of dance.

He has performed in the iconic Tchaikovsky Concert Hall and has appeared on TV across Russia and China before settling with his young family in Australia for the Magic Mike Live tour.

Rik Brown is an actor, podcaster and improvisor who for the past 20 years has appeared in numerous comedy and fringe festival shows including Late Night Impro, Celebrity Theatresports and Spontaneous Broadway.

He has taught and performed improvisation throughout Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. Rik has also appeared in TV shows including Comedy Slapdown, Utopia, SlideShow, Prank Patrol, It's a Date and How To Stay Married.

Originally from New Zealand, Alexia Brinsley moved to Melbourne in 2010 to study Music Theatre.

She has spent the past few years performing and choreographing across the music theatre and corporate entertainment industry. She is also a company member of the improvisation group Impromptunes and has performed The Completely Improvised Musical at multiple comedy festivals around Australia.

Stage and screen credits including Gilligan's Island (Humdrum Comedy), ABC TV's It's A Date and The Gruen Transfer.

Amy Ingram is an actor and theatre maker who divides her time between Australia and New York. She performs regularly with the Queensland Theatre Company (Fat Pig, An Oak Tree, Seeding Bed, Trollop, The Seagull, The Odd Couple) and La Boite Theatre Company (Out Damn Snot, Cosi, The Tragedy of King Richard the Third, Blackrock).

Amy is the co-founder of The Good Room Theatre Company with Daniel Evans as well as well as co-founder of theatre company Myths Made Here.

After competing her training in all facets of performing arts at Ettingshausen's Pro in Sydney, Clare Billson has been in high demand, performing on stage for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Kids Comedy Fest and with the Locreado Dance Company.

She has also been seen on screen dancing on shows such as The Voice AU and Dance Boss.

Sydney-based Max Francisco has appeared in both the Magic Mike Live Berlin and Las Vegas casts

She has appeared on various TV shows including So You Think You Can Dance as well as appearing in numerous music videos for artists including Enrique Iglesias, Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Calvin Harris, Gwen Stefani, Big Sean, Passenger and Foster the People.

