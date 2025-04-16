MSO Will Perform Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience – a new Marvel Studios film concert that takes fans on an epic cinematic journey covering twenty-three films in one momentous concert experience, conducted by Nicholas Buc.

Embark on a thrilling and unprecedented live concert journey through the Infinity Saga - from the

Tesseract's concealment on Earth by the Asgardians, across time and space to Tony Stark's ultimate sacrifice. Revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor as they discover their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – each accompanied by their own unforgettable heroic music. Recapture the excitement as Earth's mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers.

This unique Marvel Studios adventure connects events, themes and characters from the MCU and celebrates The Avengers, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, Ant Man and many more. The Guardians of the Galaxy don't miss this party either, dropping in to deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Showcasing scores by acclaimed composers, including Alan Silvestri, Christophe Beck, Danny Elfman, Henry Jackman, Lorne Balfe, Ludwig Göransson, Mark Mothersbaugh, Michael Giacchino, Patrick Doyle, Pinar Toprak, Ramin Djawadi, and Tyler Bates. The score also features iconic songs from AC/DC (Back in Black), Blue Swede and Björn Skifs (Hooked on a Feeling), beloved songwriters Alan Menken and David Zippel (Star Spangled Man), and James Gunn and Tyler Bates (Guardians Inferno).

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience debuted in August 2024 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and was conducted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. This concert event is a can't-miss celebration for legions of Marvel Studios fans and lovers of cine-concerts across the globe.

