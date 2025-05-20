LOVING THE ALIEN Comes to The Arts Centre

Performances run 3rd – 6th July, 2025.
Get ready to board the glam rocket to Mars to find out the truth about David Bowie, for the world premiere of Loving the Alien at Arts Centre Melbourne. Created by Karlis Zaid, and starring Karlis and Aurora Kurth, this rock'n'roll show is a love letter to David Bowie, perhaps the most enigmatically brilliant rockstar of his generation.
Thundering through faithful recreations of era-defining bangers, Karlis and Aurora
‘Loving the Alien' has been created by award-winning actor/singer/writer Karlis Zaid (The Beautiful Losers, Australian Gothic, War Horse, Les Misérables) and co-stars chanteuse extraordinaire Aurora Kurth (Rouge, Cheeky Cabaret, Medea). Musical direction and pianoforté is provided by Andrew Patterson (Wicked, & Juliet, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Eurobeat The Musical) with rock guitar wizardry by Aaron Syrjanen (Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, Sister Act, Kate Ceberano band).
Presented at Arts Centre Melbourne, in the new performance space The Showroom, Loving the Alien promises to be a must-see for Bowie diehards and fans of similar pop musings. Tickets on sale now at Arts Centre Melbourne.
