LISTEN: Opera Singers and University of Melbourne Students Discuss Performing Outdoor Concerts on Their Balcony For Neighbors

Opera singers Lisette Bolton and Teresa Ingrilli have been entertaining their neighbors by performing opera concerts from their balcony in Melbourne.

Bolton and Ingrilli are both students at the University of Melbourne.

They recently joined Jacinta Parsons on the radio show Afternoons with Jacinta Parsons, to chat about how their series of community entertainments are faring during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The pair talked about how neighbors have been coming out of their homes, at a safe social distance, to listen to the concerts.

They also discussed what their life was like before the pandemic hit, what they were working on, how they met, and more.

Listen to the full episode here.

