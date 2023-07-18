LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in 2024

Direct from Las Vegas, Legends in Concert will return to entertain Melbourne audiences after a near sellout season in January this year. Opening on the 11 January 2024 with performances until 27 January at The Palms at Crown.

The original, largest and widely regarded as the world’s greatest live celebrity tribute show, Legends in Concert have once again put together a stella line up of performers to bring you some of your favourite artists and their hit songs. Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Cher, Adele and everyone’s favourite Elvis is returning along with Shania Twain and Jon Bon Jovi for the first time.

Each legendary performer not only looks like the star they portray, but use their own natural voices to pay homage to their iconic music counterpart. Backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers and dancers, you can guarantee that Legends in Concert will once again be a spectacular and unforgettable experience!

"Once again, for our sixth engagement in Melbourne, "simply the best" tribute artists in the world will be performing at The Palms, in one of the finest and most intimate venues Legends in Concert has ever appeared in during its forty year history," said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends.

"And the amazing and great Aussie audiences have made Legends one of their favorite shows to attend, with the songs that make their hearts sing, their hands clap, and their bodies stand, with many dancing during and throughout the show. We can't wait to return this January," Kogan said.

Legends in Concert made its Las Vegas debut in 1983 as an initial six-week engagement in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. It has since earned entertainment industry awards for “Show of the Year”, “Entertainers of the Year”, “Grand Slam” and the prestigious “Show of Shows” awarded by the international Press Association. Today, Legends in Concert is the longest running show in Las Vegas’ history.