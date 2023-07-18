LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in 2024

Performances run January 11 to 27, 2024.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre Photo 2 Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November
DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour Photo 4 DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour

LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in 2024

Direct from Las Vegas, Legends in Concert will return to entertain Melbourne audiences after a near sellout season in January this year. Opening on the 11 January 2024 with performances until 27 January at The Palms at Crown.

The original, largest and widely regarded as the world’s greatest live celebrity tribute show, Legends in Concert have once again put together a stella line up of performers to bring you some of your favourite artists and their hit songs.  Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Cher, Adele and everyone’s favourite Elvis is returning along with Shania Twain and Jon Bon Jovi for the first time.  

Each legendary performer not only looks like the star they portray, but use their own natural voices to pay homage to their iconic music counterpart. Backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers and dancers, you can guarantee that Legends in Concert will once again be a spectacular and unforgettable experience! 

"Once again, for our sixth engagement in Melbourne, "simply the best" tribute artists in the world will be performing at The Palms, in one of the finest and most intimate venues Legends in Concert has ever appeared in during its forty year history," said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends.

"And the amazing and great Aussie audiences have made Legends one of their favorite shows to attend, with the songs that make their hearts sing, their hands clap, and their bodies stand, with many dancing during and throughout the show. We can't wait to return this January," Kogan said.

Legends in Concert made its Las Vegas debut in 1983 as an initial six-week engagement in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. It has since earned entertainment industry awards for “Show of the Year”, “Entertainers of the Year”, “Grand Slam” and the prestigious “Show of Shows” awarded by the international Press Association. Today, Legends in Concert is the longest running show in Las Vegas’ history.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Trans-Tasman Museum Investment In Production Of Ground-breaking VR Films Photo
Trans-Tasman Museum Investment In Production Of Ground-breaking VR Films

Three museums spanning Australia and New Zealand have joined forces for a funding partnership to develop a trio of majestic and ground-breaking virtual reality (VR) films for exhibitions at the museums from 2024 onwards.

2
GREASE in Melbourne Will Partner with Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Ce Photo
GREASE in Melbourne Will Partner with Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre

GREASE, which opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December, has announced the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner.

3
CACTUS to Play La Mama Courthouse in August Photo
CACTUS to Play La Mama Courthouse in August

Cactus, by Madelaine Nunn, directed by Katie Cawthorne, and performed by Georgia Heath and Fran Sweeney-Nash, will run Aug 16 - Aug 27 at La Mama Courthouse.

4
Richard Murphet Directs New Interpretation Of Shakespeares JULIUS CAESAR Photo
Richard Murphet Directs New Interpretation Of Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR

Following the success of their sold out production of King Lear in 2021, Melbourne Shakespeare Company returns to fortyfivedownstairs with their highly anticipated contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's original political thriller Julius Caesar. Directed by Richard Murphet (Quick Death, Slow Love) with production design by Dale Ferguson (Exit the King - Tony Nominated, An Ideal Husband), Julius Caesar is destined to be the theatrical event of the year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Animal Farm by Bloomshed Presented by Darebin Arts Speakeasy
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (12/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death Pretzel
The Butterfly Club (7/24-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rough Trade
TW Explosives (7/19-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Fictions
Arrow on Swanston (7/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Burn the Floor
The Palms at Crown (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WinterWild 2023
WinterWild (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCALATOR by Stephanie Lake Company at Abbotsford Convent
Abbotsford Convent (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DisGraceland by The Huxleys at Abbotsford Convent
Abbotsford Convent (10/08-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death Pretzel
The Butterfly Club (7/24-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You