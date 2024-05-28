John Edward Will Embark on Australian Tour in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Edward is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers. Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. So returning again, John will be touring Australia in October 24. See him connect with the other side. There will be question and answer sessions and messages from loved ones on the other side and more.

Tour Dates

Sydney State Theatre Saturday October26

Newcastle Civic Theatre– Sunday October 27

Melbourne Hamer Hall – Thursday November 7

Darwin Entertainment Centre– Wednesday November 13

Perth Heath Ledger Theatre – Friday November 15

Townsville Civic Theatre Saturday November 20

Brisbane Chandler Theatre – Monday November 22

Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre - Thursday November 28

Sydney State Theatre - Sunday December 1

John Edward has brought a fresh, honest and thought-provoking attitude to the world of psychic phenomena. As a medium, author and lecturer, he has, over the last three decades, helped thousands with his uncanny ability to predict future events and communicate with those who have crossed over to the Other Side. Deeply compelling, often startling and occasionally humorous, John’s down-to-earth approach has earned him a vast and loyal following.

In 2000, John pioneered the psychic phenomena genre with the television program Crossing Over with John Edward. It was the first television show syndicated worldwide devoted to psychic mediumship and it would go on to run for four seasons. John followed up the success of Crossing Over with John Edward with another television program, John Edward Cross Country, which debuted in 2006 and ran for three seasons.

John is one of the world’s foremost psychic mediums and the author of the critically-acclaimed, New York Times Best Sellers One Last Time, Crossing Over: The Stories Behind the Stories, What if God Were the Sun, After Life: Answers from the Other Side, Practical Praying: Using the Rosary to Enhance Your Life, Final Beginnings, Infinite Quest and Fallen Masters.

In 2011, John launched a digital network to deliver real-time content internationally, culminating in the creation of the online community, “Evolve.” Members of “Evolve” have exclusive access to view John’s web series, “Evolve with John Edward,” which features member readings, celebrity interviews and assorted metaphysical lifestyle content. “Evolve with John Edward” is in its sixteenth season.

John’s broad appeal has led to numerous tours of the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK and Ireland, a weekend takeover at Sirius Satellite radio and expert appearances on Oprah, Dr. Phil, the Kardashian programs and Dr. Oz. He has also been featured on CNN’s Larry King Live, The View, Ellen, The Today Show, Entertainment Today, Live with Regis & Kelly, The Early Show, The Crier Report, Fox and Friends, Maury, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dateline, ABC’s 20/20, the critically-acclaimed HBO special: Life Afterlife and a cameo appearance on NBC’s Will & Grace. He continues to be an in-demand guest on radio and tv programs around the world.

John has appeared in articles for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Associated Press (to name a few). He was named one of People Magazine’s Most Intriguing People of the Year in 2002.

Born and raised on Long Island, NY, John exhibited psychic abilities from an extremely early age, and was deemed “special” by many in his family. The fact that he would uncannily know family history and events that took place prior to his birth solidified that fact. Because no fuss was made over these early experiences, he maintained as normal childhood as possible. Since Psychic Phenomena was so accepted by his family, it was easy for his abilities to flourish. John embarked on developing his own abilities after an encounter with psychic Lydia Clar. Lydia made him aware of his abilities and told him his life’s work would be teaching people about it. That mission has been channeled into his work as a medium, which enables him to bring comfort and hope to people by reuniting them with those who they loved and lost.

John resides on Long Island, NY with his wife Sandra, their two children Justin and Olivia and their two dogs: Sydney and Lucky.

