Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra to Play Australian Tour

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra will embark on The Night Blooms World Tour in Australia in April/May. The tour will include special one-night-only performances alongside The Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams at the Sydney Opera House. Tickets go on sale Friday, 6th February at 10 am local time.

The tour coincides with Goldblum's new album Night Blooms, which follows the success of its companion album Still Blooming, which debuted at #1 on the Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart and #10 on the UK Official Albums Chart in 2025.

Set to be released on June 5, 2026, Night Blooms explores the musical affinities Goldblum developed on set with his Wicked co-stars while deepening new relationships with singing sensation Charlie Puth, the British artist dodie, and the jazz legend Melody Gardot, among others.

Night Blooms offers new takes on standards from Hollywood’s golden era, again featuring the vocals of Goldblum himself, as well as his piano playing throughout. Erivo duets with Jeff on “If I Only Had A Brain” from The Wizard of Ozand there is a detour into pop with Haley Reinhart’s versions of songs by Taylor Swift and Loreen.

The new album and tour arrive on the heels of Goldblum’s portrayal as 'The Wizard' in Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Check out the Australian tour dates below.

The Night Blooms World Tour Dates

MELBOURNE – Palais Theatre - FRIDAY APRIL 24

PERTH – Riverside Theatre – TUESDAY APRIL 28

BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – THURSDAY APRIL 30

ADELAIDE – Festival Theatre – SATURDAY MAY 2

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – TUESDAY MAY 5