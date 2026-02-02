AFTERGLOW to Debut in Australia at Melbourne's Chapel Off Chapel

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

S. Asher Gelman's international play Afterglow will have its Australian premiere tonight at Melbourne's Chapel off Chapel, where it will play as part of Midsumma Festival until 21 February. AFTERGLOW will then head to the Eternity Playhouse, Sydney from 26 February.

The cast of three comprises Julian Curtis (Gaslight, Cock, Dance Academy), gold medal winning Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham (Strangers in Between, Jock Night, The Pool) in his Australian theatre debut, and Matthew Predny (Titanique, Avenue Q, Kinky Boots).

After its critical success Off-Broadway with a season which ran for 18 months, and productions around the globe, AFTERGLOW now brings its modern, intimate exploration of desire, honesty and connection to Australian audiences!

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken. AFTERGLOW is a raw, funny and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love.