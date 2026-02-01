Yellow Wiggle Evie Ferris to Host The Australian Ballet's BALLET UNDER THE STARS

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Evie Ferris, ex The Australian Ballet dancer and current Yellow Wiggle will be the host for The Australian Ballet's Ballet Under the Stars event on on Saturday, February 21 at the Horsham Recreation Reserve.

A proud Taribelang woman, Ferris became part of The Australian Ballet family in 2010 through The Australian Ballet School, joining the company in late 2015. She has performed an extensive repertoire of classical and contemporary works across Australia, the UK, and Asia, including a featured role in the Company’s inaugural Storytime Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty.

A defining moment of Ferris's nine-year career with the Company was wearing tights that matched her skin tone, a bold and meaningful step in classical ballet, where pink tights have long been the standard.

As empowering as it is for me personally, my hope is that baby ballerinas of all colours and backgrounds might see themselves on stage and dream even bigger.”

Ferris continues to champion dance and inclusivity through her work with The Wiggles.

Proudly supported by Visit Victoria, Ballet Under the Stars is a perfect opportunity to gather with loved ones and experience the beauty of ballet against the stunning backdrop of Victoria’s Wimmera Mallee region.