JULIE & JULIA Comes to The Butterfly Club

Here she is, boys! Here she is, world! Julia Gillard and Julie Bishop were the top dogs of Australian politics, holding the highest positions ever held by women, until it was all torn away by certain male co-workers. For five exclusive performances only, they will spill the tea on the Canberra bubble in a night of cabaret, comedy and musical theatre.

Inspired by the cut-throat environment of modern Australian politics, this 60 min cabaret gives Ms Gillard and Ms Bishop the opportunity to say what they couldn't while in office. Conveniently timed to be performed during election week, with closing night falling on election night! A combination of music, original and covers, as well as comedy and terrifyingly true stories, expect a night of hot gossip and airing of grievances.

Ellie Nunan and Marcia Penman are graduates of the Queensland Conservatorium of Music's Bachelor of Musical Theatre program, and this is their first original show. Their credits include CATS, The Seven Sopranos, Love's Labour's Lost, RENT, The Secret Garden and Our Country's Good. Musical Direction is by Meg Hickey (Speakeasy HQ, Chicago, A Chorus Line).

Julie & Julia opens on the 13th of May at The Butterfly Club, and runs until the 18th.



Please note this show contains strong language and may not be suitable for young children.

Dates: May 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th

Time: 7pm

Cost: $26-32

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You