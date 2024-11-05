JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Begins Its Australian Tour Tonight At The Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The long-awaited return to Australia of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has arrived. The award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of this audience favourite begins its Australian tour tonight at Sydney's Capitol Theatre where it first opened in 1972.

In the title role of Jesus for the Sydney season is international recording artist Michael Paynter. Michael is a member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes' band, and performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed in the Australian tour of Hairspray, will play Judas. Powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnes is taking on her first stage role as Mary. Mahalia and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye is Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. In the role of Pilate is Peter Murphy who has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years, including Galileo in We Will Rock You, Nick Piazza in Fame and the Australian tours of Les Misérables, Rent and Shout!.

Caiaphas will be played by Elliot Baker, most recently seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, while Annas is John O'Hara, who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki and Liam Wigney.

Due to huge demand, an extra final week of performances in Sydney will be released next week, with presales from Monday 11 November and general public sales from 15 November. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR must close in Sydney on 26 January, to transfer to Perth's Crown Theatre from 13 February, then the Princess Theatre, Melbourne from 16 March, and the Lyric Theatre, Brisbane from 29 June.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted to be bringing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR back to Australia, playing in its original home at Sydney's Capitol Theatre. Australia has a deep love for SUPERSTAR, from the original concept album which was played in every household, to the original production starring Trevor White and Jon English, through to the sold out-arena performances starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens and Kate Ceberano in the 1990s.

“We have an extraordinary powerhouse cast to bring to life this fresh and bold new version, led by Michael, Javon and Mahalia. They have almost blown the roof off the theatre during our dress rehearsals, and I can't wait for Sydney audiences to experience the show at the first performance tonight. It will thrill longtime fans of SUPERSTAR and delight those seeing it for the very first time. Get your tickets now before it sells out!”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus for an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut. An Australian arena tour featuring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters toured Australia in 1992 to sell-out performances.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

Produced by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Australian creative team comprises Associate Director Shaun Rennie, Musical Director Laura Tipoki, Resident Choreographer Bree Tipoki, Associate Lighting Designer Gavan Swift and Associate Sound Designer Michael Waters.

