INTOLERANT Comes to Melbourne Fringe in October

Performances run live 9th-15th October and digitally 19th-22nd October.
Lifelong allergy sufferer, Uma Dobia, knows a thing or two about navigating the world while looking for danger in every crumb.
In her playful new cabaret, Intolerant, Uma uses her genre-hopping vocal, storytelling and comedic skills to confront her obsessions with chocolate and popcorn, the difficulties of explaining your allergies at dinner parties, and how to date without having an allergic reaction to semen (yes, really) — until Crohn’s disease comes along to crash the party.
With a soundtrack that includes original songs, parodies of operatic arias, highlights from previous performances in
Pirates of Penzance, as well as her favourite Wiggles songs, the music of Intolerant showcases Uma’s versatility across multiple musical and performance styles, and puts her comedic talents in the spotlight.
Uma Dobia is a soprano who refuses to be put in a box. With warm and eclectic storytelling, Uma takes her audience on a journey through operatic, cabaret and musical theatre repertoire, as wellas her own original songs. Uma is a graduate of University of Melbourne’s MMus (Opera Performance), a Resident Emerging Artist with Australian Contemporary Opera Company and a current scholar with Opera Scholars Australia.
Uma is excited to finally be sharing what it’s really like to live with allergies and Crohn’s through Intolerant, and to be premiering the show in her home city of Melbourne.
INTOLERANT
Dates: 9th-15th October LIVE; 19th-22nd October DIGITAL SEASON
Times: 8:30pm (1hr)
Venue: Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin St, Carlton, VIC 3053
Tickets: $28 full price; $24 concession; $20 Blaktix
