IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November

IL DIVO, the world’s leading classical crossover group, will make their long-awaited return to Australian stages, performing shows in 4 cities in October and November, 2023.

These shows will mark the first performances by IL DIVO in this country since the tragic passing of Carlos Marín in 2021.

After deciding ‘the show must go on’ in tribute to Marín, the remaining members of IL DIVO – Swiss tenor Urs Bühler, French pop artist Sébastien Izambard and American tenor David Miller – announced in January, 2022 that a guest vocalist, Steven LaBrie, would join the group and this Mexican-American baritone has toured with them ever since.

As an extra special treat for Australian audiences, IL DIVO have also invited world-renowned Neapolitan crooner, PATRIZIO BUANNE, to join the tour.

IL DIVO (& PATRIZIO BUANNE) will commence their Australian tour in Sydney on Tuesday 31st October before touring to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

IL DIVO (& PATRIZIO BUANNE) 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

➢ Tuesday 31 October SYDNEY, Aware Super Theatre

➢ Thursday 2 November BRISBANE, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

➢ Saturday 4 November MELBOURNE, Plenary

➢ Monday 6 November ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

A Telstra Plus pre-sale runs from 9am Wednesday July 12 to 9am Friday July 14 (local time).

General Public tickets on sale from Monday July 17 at 10am (local time) at Ticketek

For all ticketing and tour information head here.

Statement from IL DIVO: “We haven’t been to Australia in some time and are excited to come back to perform for our Aussie fans. Australia has always been a big supporter of Il Divo, and after all the tragedy of the last three years, we are beyond elated to return”.

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, said: “IL DIVO, the most commercially successful, classical crossover group in international music history, are all set to entertain Australian audiences at the end of this year.

Carlos Marín’s talent was immense and the whole world mourned his passing, but IL DIVO made a commitment to keep his memory alive by continuing to share the gift of their combined vocal ability with the world. And let’s not forget they’re also bringing ‘The Ambassador of Dolce Vita’, PATRIZIO BUANNE, along! This is one for the whole family.

IL DIVO

First discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell in 2003, IL DIVO pioneered a unique classical-crossover blend of opera and pop music, which must be experienced live to be truly appreciated.

Since then, IL DIVO have regularly blown away capacity crowds at arenas and stadiums all over the globe, and have also performed for former US presidents George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as Queen Elizabeth II.

The first classical crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, IL DIVO have sold over 30 million records worldwide and accrued a staggering 160 Gold and Platinum album certifications (in 33 countries) as well.

The multinational quartet has also collaborated with some of the greatest singing voices of all time – including global superstars Celine Dion, Toni Braxton and Michael Ball – which is a further testament to IL DIVO’s undeniable vocal virtuosity and exemplary reputation amongst their peers. The popular group’s enduring appeal has also, undoubtedly, made opera more accessible to mainstream audiences on a global scale.

PATRIZIO BUANNE

A regular visitor to our shores, PATRIZIO BUANNE has sold one-and-a-half million records in this country alone (and more than 10 million worldwide) and also achieved the near-impossible with a triple-Platinum certification in Australia.

So much more than his well-publicised movie-star good looks and charisma, the Neapolitan crooner’s engaging stage presence and powerful voice – which effortlessly conveys authentic emotion – make him a live act not to be missed.

During these eagerly anticipated Australian shows, IL DIVO fans can expect to hear highlights from this top-tier multinational vocal group’s repertoire – many of which have rarely been performed live – alongside more well-known hits including ‘Regresa a Mi’ (Unbreak My Heart), the official song of the 2006 FIFA World Cup (‘The Time Of Our Lives’), ‘I Believe In You’ (Je crois en toi) and ‘Hola’ (their version of Adele’s smash hit ‘Hello’).

Singing songs in English, Italian, Spanish, French and Latin, IL DIVO will draw from their vast catalogue of songs that range from Schubert to showtunes, ABBA to Aznavour, Leonard Bernstein to Leonard Cohen and everything in between (including holiday songs and hymns).

There’s something extra special about experiencing operatic singing in a live setting and IL DIVO can’t wait to perform for their loyal legion of Australian fans again. Secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment.