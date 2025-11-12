HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Will Launch After Hours Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harry Potter: The Exhibition is inviting its adult fans to experience the world-renowned exhibition, in a new way with the launch of After Hours, an exclusive 18+ event debuting in Melbourne in November. The first two dates of this experience are November 24th and December 8th.

After Hours offers a relaxed experience that blends social connection with exploration. Guests can enjoy a complimentary snack and their choice of a cocktail (with valid 18+ ID), mocktail, or soft drink before venturing into the exhibition to discover beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments from the films that fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades. Once inside, guest will embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical galleries enjoying an up-close look at everything from authentic props to original costumes and much more.

While tailored for adults, the evening retains all the wonder of the behind-the-scenes filmmaking magic, celebrating iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures. Guests can learn how to brew a potion, cast a spell, pot a mandrake, or even sit down in Hagrid’s oversized armchair or give their Quidditch™ skills a try!

Whether you once queued for a midnight book release or are discovering the magic for the first time, After Hours is designed for every kind of fan and grown up who needs a night out.