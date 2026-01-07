Australia’s Flying Fruit Fly Circus Launches First-Ever Melbourne Training Program

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Flying Fruit Fly Circus has announced the launch of its first-ever Melbourne-based training program, marking the largest expansion in the company’s 45-year history. Classes will begin in January 2026 at the newly opened Circus Centre Melbourne, located in the inner-city suburb of Collingwood.

For the first time, the world-renowned youth circus will offer weekly contemporary circus classes in Melbourne during Victorian school terms. The program will serve participants ranging from toddlers to adults, delivered in a state-of-the-art facility that opened to circus professionals in October 2025.

“So many young people have discovered the joy of circus through our public classes in Albury and progressed into professional careers,” said Flying Fruit Fly Circus Chief Executive Officer Richard Hull. “Whether it’s just for fun or a gateway into our full-time program, I’m excited for the Melbourne community to now have this same opportunity.”

Until now, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ celebrated training model has been available exclusively through its full-time school and training program in Albury-Wodonga. The Melbourne expansion provides broader access to the company’s inclusive, learner-centered teaching approach, known for building confidence, creativity, and strong technical foundations in a supportive, non-competitive environment.

The Collingwood program will offer classes for children focused on imaginative play, physical skill development, and safe exploration using professional circus equipment. A dedicated development stream will also be available for young people who demonstrate aptitude and commitment, creating potential pathways toward advanced training, the full-time Albury program, or future professional circus careers.

Adult participants will have access to a range of circus disciplines for all experience levels, including a petit flying trapeze rig—an uncommon offering within Melbourne’s training landscape.

Classes officially begin Wednesday, January 28, 2026. An open day will be held on Saturday, January 17, followed by trial classes on Monday, January 19. Enrolments open in January, with bookings now available online.