Joseph Green Will Bring MUSHROOM LADY & ME to Melbourne Comedy Festival

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you didn't get a front row seat to the trial that gripped the nation, then don't worry, Joseph Green has you covered. As Associate to a judge of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Joseph worked on the trial of Erin Patterson, now infamously known as The Mushroom Lady. After seven murder trials and months of working on the pre-trial for Ms Patterson, Joseph resigns and goes to clown school. The combination of which provided the perfect backdrop to create Mushroom Lady, touring Australia in 2026 and coming to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Joseph Green is a comedian and storyteller, he's performed stand-up across America, UK, Europe and India. An accomplished actor, Joseph appeared in the Superwog series Son of a Donkey (Netflix) and trained with the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York. Leaning into the handsome and charming, Joseph has also worked as a model in New York and Paris.

Mushroom Lady will premiere in Sydney on January 25 before touring the country to Fringe World, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sydney Comedy Festival and Brisbane Comedy Festival. This is a show for anyone fascinated by trials, mushies and how not to cook with them.