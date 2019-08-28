GYM JUNKIE Announced At Melbourne Fringe 2019

What to wear, when to train and how to avoid carbs in this hilarious cabaret with Alice Springs cabaret chanteuse Lisa-Marie Ryan

Get ready to laugh off those calories with Lisa-Marie Ryan in her Melbourne Fringe debut, as she breaks down going to the gym, the exercises nobody looks good doing and the problems in avoiding donuts.

Gym Junkie is a parody of the body transformations made famous by the likes of Michelle Bridges and culls it down to the six most important steps, like how to wear neon active wear, why cauliflower will never substitute for rice and the reason you should never skip squats.

Lisa-Marie, an actress and singer from Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, loves going to the gym and combined her two loves to poke fun at the serious business of getting fit.

"I love to make the time to go out and exercise, particularly weight lifting. But even I find it hard to find the motivation to get there, particularly when you can be doing things that give you immediate joy like staying in bed or drinks after work," said Lisa-Marie.

"I have done a 12-week transformation program which didn't work for me because you had to buy the most expensive food in the supermarket or magically start to like running long distances. It made me raise my eyebrows because there are so many of these programs on the market.

"The gym brings out people's quirks from the way they dress to the people who grunt uncomfortably in the weight room. I thought it would be funny to combine the two ideas into this mock program of how to become the ultimate gym junkie."

Lisa-Marie's 'fitspirational advice' is woven together with pop and musical hits, such as Physical by Olivia Newton-John and Eye of the Tiger, and observations of the quirky relationship we have with the billion dollar gym industry and our own regard for personal health.

Gym Junkie (not meant as an actual workout regime!) is an amusing look at how people are always trying to find shortcuts to losing weight and provides an amusing road map to getting them into the gym. Sweat, laughter and sore muscles are guaranteed!

GYM JUNKIE

DATES: 17-22 September 2019

TIMES: 7.30pm (55 minutes)

VENUE: Campari House, 23-25 Hardware Lane, Melbourne

Full: $25 / Concession: $22 / Cheap Tuesday: $20 / Group: $20 (recommended for ages 13+)

TO BOOK TICKETS: melbournefringe.com.au | (03) 9660 9666=





