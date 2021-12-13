GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Come To Melbourne in April 2022

Producers GWB Entertainment and Damien Hewitt today announced that the hit musical Girl from the North Country, by Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, will open at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne on Friday 29 April for a limited season.

One of the most critically acclaimed, multi award-winning productions of the 21st century, it has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway since opening at The Old Vic in London.

A story of American life in 1934 Minnesota, it centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse, and stars multi Gold Logie winner, Lisa McCune (King And I, South Pacific), Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon, Wake In Fright), Terence Crawford (Escape from Pretoria, 1984), Helen Dallimore (Wicked [London], Legally Blond) Helpmann Award winners, Peter Carroll and Christina O'Neill, dual AFI winner Peter Kowitz, Elijah Williams (Triple X, Black Jesus), Greg Stone (Glengarry Glen Ross, Stuff Happens), Grant Piro (host of ABC TV's Couch Potato, Hello, Dolly!), Blake Erickson (The Dismissal, Shrek, Mamma Mia!), Elizabeth Hay (Emil and the Detectives, Hibernation) and James Smith (Jasper Jones, Euphoria).

Chemon Theys, Samantha Morley, Tony Black, Liam Wigney, Tony Cogin and Laurence Coy feature in the impressive ensemble, with a band featuring Mark Harris, Tracy Lynch and Cameron Henderson performing live on stage under Musical Director Andrew Ross.

With twenty of Dylan's songs including Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, Lay Lady Lay and Like A Rolling Stone, beautifully reimagined and woven through the story, Girl From the North Country is a modern masterpiece.

Girl From The North Country opens at the Comedy Theatre on Friday 29 April 2022 for a strictly limited season, with tickets on sale on Wednesday 15 December.

Tickets: northcountry.com.au