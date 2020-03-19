Fortyfivedownstairs Announces Updates Due to Health Crisis

In response to the current situation sweeping across the world and the arts community as a whole, fortyfivedownstairs' Board and staff have determined some drastic changes to operations.

Read the full statement below:

Until Saturday 28 March: the gallery will remain open during our regular opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 11am - 5pm

Saturday, 11am - 3pm The expansiveness of our gallery spaces means we can ensure the recommended social distancing between visitors, and all visitors should practice good hygiene in our gallery with hand-washing facilities available at the venue. We request anyone who is unwell or has recently traveled overseas to avoid the gallery completely. We are working on some updated gallery opening hours, which we'll notify you of as soon as possible.

In response to the current unprecedented and evolving health situation, together with the artists, we made the very difficult decision to close the theatre earlier this week.

Recitals scheduled in March/April, and the productions A Delicate Balance; Burn This and The Trauma Project, will be rescheduled to later in the year. We are offering refunds to all ticket holders. We are grateful to those patrons who have chosen to transfer the ticket cost to a tax deductible donation. Funds raised from this will go towards helping pay our casual work force who have lost their much needed income as a result of the cancellation of these events. As an unfunded independent arts venue, we have relied on the generosity of our donors for the past 18 years, and have been able to provide a platform to support literally thousands of visual artists, performers, directors, musicians and writers. The current challenging situation is unprecedented and if you are able to help us support the artists and performers who contribute so much to the quality of life in Australia, please consider a tax deductible donation to fortyfivedownstairs. We thank you deeply for your continued support and patience as we work hard to keep the doors open and the lights on for the arts in Melbourne. This is uncharted territory for many of us, so please remember to be kind, be calm, be empathetic and look after each other. We wish you all to stay healthy and safe and look forward to the time when we see you again at our beloved gallery and theatre.

Please note: information may change due to updated government advice. Please remain subscribed to our eNews to get the latest details.





