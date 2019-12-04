Final Tickets Released For THE BOOK OF MORMON Australian Tour â€“ Must Close 14 February

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, has played 1060 performances across in Australia since it opened in Melbourne in January 2017, but most close on Friday 14 February. The final weeks for the return Brisbane season will go on sale on Monday 9 December.

Since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2017, the Tony, Olivier, Grammy and Helpmann award-winning show has broken box office records throughout its incredible tour across the country. Following the one year run at the Princess Theatre, The Book of Mormon transferred to the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2018 where it played for a further year. Then followed a three-month sold out Brisbane season, record-breaking seasons at the Festival Theatre, Adelaide and Crown Theatre, Perth. The show returns to Brisbane from 3 January 2020, and closes on 14 February when it transfers to New Zealand, playing at The Civic, Auckland from 6 March.

Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney's history with more than 45,000 tickets sold by the end of the first day of public sales, and is the highest grossing musical in the Princess Theatre's 159-year history in Melbourne.

At the 2017 Helpmann Awards, The Book of Mormon was crowned winner of the coveted Best Musical award, while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw were awarded Best Direction of a Musical.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.



The Book of Mormon is produced in Australia by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost.

Contains explicit language.

The Book of Mormon

Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane from 3 January 14 February 2020

BookOfMormonMusical.com.au

Civic Theatre, Auckland from 6 March 2020

BookOfMormonMusical.co.nz





