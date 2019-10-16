FOURPLAY Comes to The Butterfly Club

FOURPLAY written by Katie Lee is the story of four friends, enjoying a few quiet drinks together on a Friday night and sharing their own salacious and scandalous personal sex stories. The show stars Sasha Kerdel, Peter Bevin, Matt Tester, Clare Regan and is on at The Butterfly Club. As they each reminisce about their own embarrassing 'sexcapades', they come to realise that we all have those sexual moments we wish we could forget, but at the end of the day, WE ALL LOVE SEX!

A comedy that will leave everyone in tears of laughter as this play is based on real life stories the writer has drawn upon. These stories are ones that may surprise, shock and leave you thinking for days of "wow did that really happen". From partners falling asleep mid coitus to bodily fluids ending up in unfortunate places. Yes, it really did happen!

The actors come from all different backgrounds and is the second time all the actors are working together on a play written by Katie Lee. They had a successful run at The Melbourne Fringe Festival last year with their show The Reveal which was also held at The Butterfly Club.

Fourplay is a show not to be missed, Sasha Kerdel who plays Alex in Fourplay says "In society sex is such an awkward and embarrassing topic to talk about but this play shows that everyone goes through these moments and we are all not alone. Katie Lee has written the play in a heartfelt and positive way. Its ok to talk and open up about all the things that go wrong with sex". This production opens on November 11th and runs for 5 nights. Bookings recommended.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





