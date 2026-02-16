Al Jardine To Tour Australia In 2026 With The Pet Sounds Band

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Al Jardine will tour Australia in June and July 2026 with The Pet Sounds Band, featuring musicians who previously toured with Brian Wilson. The tour will include performances at the Sydney Opera House (June 23), Regal Theatre (June 25), Thebarton Theatre (June 27), Hamer Hall (June 28), Queensland Performing Arts Centre (June 30), and Civic Theatre Newcastle (July 2).

The concerts will feature selections from The Beach Boys catalogue, including “California Girls,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Heroes and Villains,” “I Get Around,” “Sloop John B,” “Surfin’ USA,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.” The program will also include songs from the albums Love You, 15 Big Ones, and M.I.U. Album.

The 11-piece Pet Sounds Band includes music director Darian Sahanaja and musicians who toured on Wilson’s Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour. Matt Jardine will also perform as part of the lineup.

“I've been gathering up the troops – Brian's excellent band,” Jardine said. “We're all just dying to get back to work, and we're going to have some fun.”

Jardine co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and Mike Love. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. In recent years, he has continued touring and recording, including the release of his album A Postcard from California and the EP Islands In The Sun.

Tickets for all Australian dates are now on sale.