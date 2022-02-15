FLUX JOB Comes to Arts House This March

Flux Job is the new dance work by Lucy Guerin Inc, premiering at Arts House this March.

Created during the Melbourne lockdowns, the making of Flux Job was disrupted and extended, with short bursts of activity interspersed with long periods of postponement. The passing of time felt different as whole days and months seemed lost in a single moment, yet an afternoon could stretch on without end.

Guerin explains that isolation and restrictions have changed our perspectives, "As this worldshattering event developed around us and the days rolled by, we became dulled and hypersensitised, free-floating yet locked into routine."

"We wanted to be together but were confronted by separation and a shrinking into ourselves," said Guerin.

Against the backdrop of a devastating event, four dancers share personal experiences that ask the question: who are we when we're on our own, and who are we with others?

As a cinematic experience with edits and close ups, slow motion and climaxes, Flux Job uses both choreography and scripted word to show how different modes of communication convey meaning.

Guerin has collaborated with celebrated theatre-maker Adena Jacobs to create a work that shifts between the layered, fluctuating language of movement and the more everyday realm of words with finite meanings.

A story of constant change, vastness and minutiae, Flux Job engages with the danger of proximity and the loneliness of separation in a heightened world.

Arts House Artistic Director, Emily Sexton says it's exciting to see Lucy Guerin collaborate with Adena Jacobs, "Flux Job is a beautiful, rousing and gothic work that sees exceptional performers sharing some very personal and intriguing stories about isolation and connection."