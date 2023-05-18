FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to St Kilda in August

MLOC Productions Inc presents 'Fiddler on the Roof' as their first feature musical following pandemic lockdowns that saw Melbourne theatre come to a halt.

First established as the Mordialloc Philharmonic Society in 1945, MLOC operated as a choral society until the 1970s when they rebranded as Mordialloc Musical Society. The society then began staging full musical comedy productions in 1961 with 'Brigadoon'.

Since opening its doors 78 years ago, MLOC has produced light opera, musicals and plays, and has been nominated for and received an impressive number of Guild Awards. Notably, 5 were awarded to their 2018 production of 'Spring Awakening', including the coveted 'Production of the Year' award.

Over 100 musical productions later, MLOC, one of Melbourne's oldest community theatre associations, a non-for-profit organisation with charity status, is producing one of their biggest productions yet with a cast of over 40 and a unique partnership with The Lehenda School, Melbourne's premier Ukrainian Cossack dancing academy.

Despite MLOC's incredibly rich history and presence in Melbourne's theatre scene, this is the first time they have produced 'Fiddler on the Roof'. The show's directors (Adrian and Sarah Glaubert) are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring 9-time Tony Award Winning production to life.

They join forces with Kent Ross, the Resident Conductor of Casey Philharmonic Orchestra who is no stranger to musical theatre having conducted close to 30 different shows and will lead the orchestra as they play some of the most memorable show tunes in history, including 'Matchmaker', 'Sunrise Sunset' and 'To Life'. Bridie Clark completes the team as co-choreographer, bringing her experiences and knowledge straight from the stages on Broadway where she spent most of the past decade.

An operatic tenor, director Adrian Glaubert once graced the opera houses of Europe as a leading tenor in hundreds of operas. Now, married to Sarah and with two children, he commits his love and passion for theatre to teaching and directing. Whilst this is the first production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' Adrian has directed, he is an established director and vocal coach with an impressive list of shows under his belt, from 'The Goldoliers' and its frivolity, to the heart-wrenching 'Cavalleria Rusticana'.

His wife and co-director, Sarah, most recently oversaw the world premiere of Dick Gross' Australian musical comedy, 'Not Finished With You Yet', to life as Production Executive. She is also the Assistant Director of The Lehenda School and an alumnus of the acclaimed Lehenda Ukrainian Dance Company, touring with them nationally and internationally.

Fiddler is very special to the couple, having performed the roles of Golde and Tevye alongside each other in 2017. Now those roles will be brought to life by Joshua Balbin and Elisa Gray (Yellow Cast) and Lara Stein Wittels and Tim Maloney (Blue Cast), with renowned violinist David Hanner performing the titular role of the Fiddler, playing many of the glorious show melodies from the stage.

Cantor Greg Hurvitz makes his theatrical debut as the unlucky Lazar Wolf, alongside seasoned theatre performers from the MLOC community, including Nick Stefaniw and Gabi Bergman. MLOC newcomers Jodie Silberthau, Eliana Morris, Georgia and Madison Vasiljevic, and Noa Coates play some of Tevye's bright, witty and fiercely independent daughters.

Realising the significance of the production and how important it is to so many performers, the directors made the decision to double-cast the leading roles:

"For so many, Fiddler on the Roof is a bucket list show. The role of Tevye is perhaps one of the most demanding male roles in the theatrical canon, not just musically, but emotionally. It felt only right that we gave as many people the opportunity to tell this timeless story, and we are so overwhelmed with the talent of the cast and the depth of understanding they bring to their roles."

For this production only, MLOC has collaborated with The Lehenda School, Australia's largest Ukrainian dancing school. Set in The Pale of Settlement (pockets of land in and around Ukraine where the Tsar permitted Jews to live), 'Fiddler on the Roof' is known for its Cossack and Bottle dancing. These scenes, amongst others, will feature senior students from The Lehenda School, including recently arrived refugees from war torn Ukraine.

'Fiddler on the Roof' is a story that, sadly, continues to be told to this day. In 1905, the Jews of Anatevka were forced out of their homeland. Now in 2023, native Ukrainians (including some of the cast) have fled their war torn country as their aggressive neighbour denies them the right to live peacefully and independently.

"There is a reason that Fiddler on the Roof is currently being revived around the world, and that is because of the uncanny similarities to what is happening in Ukraine. We, the cast and crew at MLOC, stand with Ukraine, we stand with displaced people around the world, and we stand for the basic human right to live peacefully and safely and to practise culture and religion without fear."

You can expect to experience the full range of human emotions with MLOC's 'Fiddler on the Roof'. From its joyous and inspiring ensemble numbers and dazzling Cossack dancing, to its brutally realistic depiction of aggression and fear, MLOC's production will tell the story of family, faith and facing prejudice in a way you have never seen before and with a cast that will leave you with tears of joy and sadness.

'Fiddler on the Roof' is on at The Alex Theatre in St Kilda from the 2nd to 13th of August.

Tickets start at $35 and can be bought at Fiddler on the Roof Tickets, Alex Theatre, St Kilda | TryBooking Australia