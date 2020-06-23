Ella Hooper, The Black Sorrows, and David Hobson Perform at Hamer Hall In Episode 9 And 10 Of Arts Centre Melbourne's BIG NIGHT IN

Ella Hooper, The Black Sorrows and David Hobson are among a collection of artists who will perform back at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall in episodes 9 & 10 of Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman.

Arts Centre Melbourne is thrilled to reopen its renowned Hamer Hall stage for the first time since March to film these performances. Episode 9 - to be broadcast on Wednesday 24 June - will feature singer-songwriter Ella Hooper, who originally came to fame as the lead singer with rock band Killing Heidi, as well as tenor and composer David Hobson and singer-songwriter Taylor Sheridan. All three will perform on stage with host and acclaimed musician John Foreman, while other special guests will dial in. There will be no live audience, with all filming occurring in line with physical distancing protocols.

Episode 10 - to be broadcast on Wednesday 1 July - will see John joined on stage by blues-rock royalty Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows and actress, dancer and cabaret performer Meow Meow. Both episodes will feature a spectacular musical finale, where a headline performer will be accompanied by the wonderful Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Big Night In regular Trevor Ashley will continue to delight in both episodes, while Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary and social commentator and humourist Gretel Killeen will provide some insights into the COVID-world. Past guests who have joined John Foreman include Lior, Hugh Sheridan, Gorgi Coghlan, David Campbell, Jemma Rix, Mirusia, Human Nature, Christie Whelan Brown, Rohan Browne, Courtney Act, Lucy Durack, Tania Doko, Ben Gerrard and the cast of American Psycho: The Musical, Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Aled Jones, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno.

The Big Night In was developed as part of Arts Centre Melbourne's digital hub Together with You, in response to the temporary closure of Arts Centre Melbourne's venues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The season was recently extended until July 8 due to popular demand.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced this week it had postponed welcoming visitors back to its venues, in accordance with the most recent Victorian Government guidelines on COVID-19. The ghost lights will stay on a little longer to energise and illuminate the stages while performers and the Victorian public can't be there, in keeping with the long-standing theatre tradition of lighting up unoccupied stages.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.

