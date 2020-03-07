EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Will Embark on Australian Tour

The critically acclaimed, Olivier Award nominated, West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will have its Australian Premiere Season at the Sydney Opera House from 18 July 2020 prior to a national tour.

There's a reason everybody's talking about Jamie. It's rare that a show like this comes along, with the power to grab you by the heart and never let go.

Jamie New is sixteen, he lives on a council estate in Sheffield, and is sensitive, witty and strong. If only the bullies would get out of his way. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Inspired by a true story and a BBC documentary "Jamie: Drag Queen at 16", Everybody's Talking About Jamie is topical and timely. The joyous, high-spirited musical presents an extended modern "family" of characters that everybody knows and depends on. They'll make you laugh and move you to tears. It speaks from the heart and shoots for the stars.

Rising star James Majoos, fresh from Yve Blake's Fangirls (Belvoir/Queensland Theatre Company), will steal hearts as Jamie New. Veteran stage, film and television performer Simon Burke AO known for his roles in Devil's Playground (NBC/Universal), Playschool (ABC TV), Mary Stuart (Sydney Theatre Company), La Cage Aux Folles (West End), Mary Poppins (Australian tour), The Sound of Music (West End, Toronto), and The Phantom of the Opera (West End) as Jamie's mentor Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Helpmann Award-winner and television star Helen Dallimore, who wowed audiences in Wicked (West End), Into the Woods (London), and Here Come The Habibs! (Nine Network) and who picked-up the 2013 Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, for her role in Legally Blonde The Musical (Australian tour) as Margaret New, Jamie's loyal mum.

Featuring an all Australian cast of 22 performers, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will also star Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical Australian tour) as Miss Hedge and Shubshri Kandiah (Aladdin Australian tour) as Pritti.

Garry McQuinn said "Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a simple but very important story, told with exceptional care by a wonderful team of theatre artists and passionately / bravely produced by Nica Burns in London. After many years taking Australian shows to the world I'm proud to be joining Nica, the Sydney Opera House and Lyndi Adler in bringing this extraordinary, moving and joyous tale to Australian audiences."

Sydney Opera House, Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "There is something irresistibly charming about the story of Jamie New - told in this intelligent contemporary musical full of heartache, panache and humour, brilliantly written by Tom MacRae. The Sydney Opera House is extremely proud to join forces with Nica Burns, Garry McQuinn and Lyndi Adler to co-produce and present the Australian tour of this Olivier nominated smash hit, to eight cities nationally with an all Australian cast."

Originally produced by Sheffield Theatres, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has a feel-good pop score written by Dan Gillespie Sells, the lead singer of British rock-group The Feeling, that has more than 11 million song plays on Spotify. The music is performed live by a seven-piece under musical supervision by Theo Jamieson (original UK Musical Supervisor). The on-point book and lyrics are penned by BAFTA and Olivier Award nominated screenwriter, author and playwright Tom MacRae (Doctor Who BBC, The Librarians TNT), from an idea by Jonathan Butterell. This Olivier nominated musical features original choreography by hip-hop sensation Kate Prince.

After three years conquering London, it was unanimous. Audiences and critics united, and this fabulous misfit quickly became both the hottest ticket in town and a shining light on the West End. Everybody's Talking About Jamie is still playing to standing ovations.

Tour Dates

Sydney

Venue Sydney Opera House

Dates 18 July to 30 August 2020 (Opening Night 23 July- 7pm)

Times Tuesday - Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 1pm & 5pm

Tuesdays 11 & 22 August 6pm

Bookings www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Western Sydney

Venue Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Dates 4 September to 13 September 2020 (Opening Night 5 September)

Times Tuesday - Saturday 7.30pm, Wednesday & Saturday 2pm &

Sunday 3pm

Bookings www.sydneycoliseum.com.au

Wyong

Venue The Art House Wyong

Dates 1 October to 4 October 2020

Times Thursday 7.30pm, Friday & Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 3pm

Bookings www.thearthousewyong.com.au

Melbourne

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne

Dates 9 October to 25 October 2020 (Opening Night 10 October)

Times Tuesday - Saturday 7.30pm, Wednesday 2pm, Saturday 2pm &

Sunday 3pm

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au

Brisbane

Venue Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Dates 13 November to 29 November 2020 (Opening Night 14 November)

Times Tuesday - Saturday 7.30pm, Wednesday 1pm, Saturday 2pm &

Sunday 3pm

Bookings www.qpac.com.au or 136 246

Canberra

Venue Canberra Theatre Centre

Dates 11 December to 13 December 2020 (Opening Night 12 December)

Times Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm & 730pm, Sunday 1pm

Bookings www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Perth

Venue His Majesty's Theatre

Dates 22 January to 31 January 2021 (Opening Night 23 January)

Times Wednesday to Sunday

Bookings www.ptt.wa.gov.au or www.ticketek.com.au

Adelaide

Venue Her Majesty's Theatre

Dates 5 February to 14 February 2021 (Opening Night 6 February)

Times Tuesday 7.30pm, Wednesday 2pm & 7.30pm, Thursday, Friday 7.30pm,

Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 1pm & 5pm

Bookings www.bass.net.au





