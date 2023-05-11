Daniel MacPherson Joins the Cast of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in Australia

The first casting announcement has been revealed for the anticipated Australian production of 2:22 - A Ghost Story, with one of Australia's most highly regarded leading actors, Daniel MacPherson, confirmed to play the role of 'Ben'.

Daniel MacPherson has most recently been seen on screens starring as Sam Levine in Russell Crowe's feature Poker Face, as fan favourite Hugo Krast in Apple TV+'s sci fi behemoth Foundation, and will be next seen in the anticipated US action feature Land of Bad alongside Liam Hemsworth and Milo Ventimiglia. Daniel is well-known to Australian households for his TV Week Logie Award winning portrayal of Joel Samuels on Neighbours, as Detective Simon Joyner on City Homicide and for hosting 7 seasons of the live TV hit Dancing With The Stars.

Ahead of stepping into the role of 'Ben', Mr MacPherson said, "Having witnessed the success of 2.22 in both the UK & US, I'm incredibly excited to be joining the cast as Ben here in Australia. I started my acting career 25 years ago in Melbourne, so theres a wonderful sense of homecoming for me. Melbourne is the ideal home for 2.22, the audiences are brilliant, and they're in for a thrilling ride when it hits the stage."

Further Australian cast announcements for 2:22 - A Ghost Story will be made soon.

2:22 - A Ghost Story first burst onto the West End stage in 2021 and LA in 2022, quickly becoming a cult global phenomenon. The Olivier nominated production and winner of Best New Play (What's on Stage) combines supernatural intrigue and social commentary in a spine-chilling thriller that has garnered critical acclaim, with Time Out UK calling it "a cracking supernatural thriller," and The Guardian UK praising it as "a slick, chilling romp of a play."

The UK and LA productions previously saw high-profile actors and celebrities, including Lily Allen, Sophia Bush, Stephanie Beatriz, Tom Felton, and Cheryl, cast in previous seasons, adding another dimension to the show for audiences.

Written by award-winning writer and creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, Danny Robins, and directed by Olivier Award-nominee Matthew Dunster, 2:22 - A Ghost Story is a brilliantly funny and adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge, and ghosts may or may not appear. The play follows a spiralling dinner party between friends, where boundaries are pushed, secrets are spilled, and beliefs are tested.

2:22 - A Ghost Story also features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson, and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, Kater Gordon, and GWB Entertainment in association with Jones Theatrical Group, 2:22 - A Ghost Story is a must-see for theatre-goers in this laugh-out-loud funny, but also seriously scary production.

The Australian production will premiere at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre, from 25 July 2023, and will play for a strictly limited 4-week season. Tickets go on sale to the General Public Friday 19 May via Click Here.