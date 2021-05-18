DUSTYESKY Melbourne Shows Rescheduled and New July Dates Announced

Australia's genuine fake Russian choir Dustyesky was due to play in Melbourne as part of this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival but alas those shows were postponed. Never fear though as these bearded "Soviet" songbirds will now be taking over the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne on Thursday July 1st and Sunday July 4th with further shows at the Brunswick Ballroom now scheduled for Friday July 2nd and Saturday July 3rd. All original ticket buyers have been contacted directly by the ticketing agent regarding the new shows.

Ahead of the their first Sydney Opera House shows later this week, Dustyesky says of the Melbourne shows, "Bring on the famous four seasons of Melbournova in one day. Dustyesky comes to huddle around the fires and bar heaters of your socialist tractor and dry-cleaning collectives. Davai!"

When 28 blokes from the Northern Rivers coastal community of Mullumbimby came together to share beers and sing Russian songs, something extraordinary - and frankly bizarre - happened, and Dustyesky was born. None of them are Russian, have a connection to Russia or even speak the language, yet they have gained global notoriety, and stardom in the motherland, for their spirited renditions of Red Army and traditional Russian folk songs.

Performing in four-part harmonies with gusto and élan, Dustyesky has amazed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival, Mullum Music Festival, Falls Festival, Melbourne Fringe Festival, and most recently WOMADelaide - becoming instant festival icons with their extraordinarily powerful voices, potent masculinity, and rustic charm.

The Dustyesky repertoire features the unforgettable State Anthem of the Russian Federation, alongside such classics as Orchy Chornye, The Red Army is the Strongest, and Kalinka, amidst lesser-known, no less breathtaking show-stoppers.

As featured on ABC TV's 'Australian Story', don't miss the Melbourne shows of the choir dubbed the Most Handsome Russian Male Choir to be seen in the southern hemisphere as they sing with pride, love, and respect, but not without a rich vein of humour and vitality.

Tickets: ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE & BRUNSWICK BALLROOM