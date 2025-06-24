DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Theatre Works

Five years in the making, Smoke and Mirrors Productions finally bring their singular production of Frederick Nott’s iconic play to Melbourne audiences. A victim of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, now running this August with the support of Theatre Works, Dial M For Murder is an electric addition to the hugely popular “thriller theatre” currently adorning our stages.



Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s film of the same name, this riveting new production will keep thrill-seekers on the edge of their seats. With acclaimed director Dean Drieberg at the helm and an impressive mix of cast and creatives bringing it to life, the latest season by Smoke and Mirrors Productions crackles with suspense - offering a night of unexpected twists, and lethal amounts of intrigue.



Dial M For Murder takes us into the world of Tony Wendice. After discovering his wife’s infidelity, he sets in motion a plan to kill her and walk away with her millions. A murder he believes to be a perfect one. After all, who would suspect her own loving husband of being the perpetrator? However, when he dials the Mayfair exchange to set his plan in motion, the right number leads to the wrong answer…



First performed over 70 years ago, the themes Dial M For Murder explores are more pertinent than ever.



“The initial conception for this show was born out of a collective love of Hitchcock and a desire to find a way to make his work relevant to a modern audience”, explains Smoke and Mirrors Productions Creative Director Josh Sanders.



“Our director, Dean Drieberg, has come up with an incredibly clever and creative way to achieve this, and enhance the production for current day theatregoers. Although the script and timeline of the narrative remain unchanged, as the play progresses through its three acts the era in which it is set advances from the 1950s to modern day. This choice was made to highlight the (unfortunately) timeless nature of the themes explored in the play and will be realised by our talented set and Costume Designer, Jodi Hope.”



With a contemporary noir influence and inspired by Hitchcock’s iconic soundtracks, the production will feature an 80s synthesized score by sound designer Katie Harrigan. A story set entirely within one apartment, this latest incarnation of Dial M For Murder also toys with the convention of the murder mystery genre - offering audiences a new perspective on the story.



Playing as a part of the With Theatre Works programming stream this August for a limited season, don’t miss the rare chance to catch this widely popular work as a live performance. Tickets now selling.



Launched in 2019, Smoke and Mirrors Productions is an emerging theatre production company based in Melbourne, Australia, dedicated to creating new works and fostering local artists.



Theatre Works is a vibrant hub for creative expression, fostering the development and presentation of innovative and daring performances. Committed to supporting the next generation of artists and engaging audiences with powerful storytelling, the organisation is vital to Australia’s cultural landscape.