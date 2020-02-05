Crowded Presents EVERY HOUSE A SLIDING DOOR: Comedy Wrought From Existential Crisis!

Life is made up of a series of choices. Some small, some big. But what if that big (or small) choice you made was the wrong one?

If you'd made a different choice, what kind of person would you be now?

Every House a Sliding Door sets out to examine the eternal question: "What if?". What if you'd never moved overseas? What if you'd never met that friend? What if you'd drank tea instead of coffee this morning?

Using intimate storytelling, sharp comedic sensibility and intricate character work, Jenni Townsend explores the impact of the choices she's made to figure out who she'd be if she'd chosen differently. But overthinking the repercussions of choice causes things to get a little glitchy and alternaJennis begin to blip into our reality.

Jenni Townsend is a Melbourne-based comedian, improviser, award-winning filmmaker and amateur bird enthusiast. She performs regularly with The Big Hoo Haa and at The Improv Conspiracy.

Every House a Sliding Door opens exclusively at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and runs for 10 shows only! Bookings recommended, or risk wondering "What if?" for the rest of your life.

Tickets: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2020/shows/every-house-a-sliding-door.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You