Cast Set For FOOTLOOSE in Melbourne

Footloose: The Musical is now playing at the Athenaeum Theatre with most of the initial May-June season already sold out. Due to demand, new performances across July and August have been released, with national tour dates set to be announced soon.

Tickets start at just $69.90* and are selling fast for Melbourne via footloosethemusical.com Audiences in other cities are invited to join the waitlist.

Based on the iconic film starring Kevin Bacon, the four-time Tony Award nominated musical became a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts of millions with its powerful story of youth, freedom, and the unifying power of music and dance.

Newcomer Jarrod Moore wows in the lead role of Ren McCormick, the spirited outsider who inspires the town of Bomont to find their rhythm again. Jordan Twigg is Ariel Moore, the preacher’s daughter battling between rebellion and responsibility. Stage favourite Stephen Mahy (Jersey Boys, Grease) takes on the role of Reverend Shaw Moore, with Sophie Weiss (Frozen, The Sound Of Music) as Vi Moore, his wise and understanding wife.

Australians have embraced Footloose for decades and now it returns in a brand new production - bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever before. From rural towns to big cities, Footloose has left an indelible mark on generations, and its legacy lives on.

Join Ren, the city kid turned rebel with a cause, as he shakes up a small town where music and dancing are outlawed. At the heart of the show are thrilling dance and production numbers, set to the chart-topping soundtrack that defined a generation.

Audiences are already singing-along to some of the most iconic pop and rock anthems of the 1980s. Hits include Holding Out For A Hero, Let’s Hear It For The Boy, Almost Paradise, Somebody’s Eyes, The Girl Gets Around, I’m Free, the title song Footloose and more.

Maverick Newman (Friends The Musical, The Boys In The Band) charms as lovable Best Friend Willard Hewitt, while Justin Gray simmers as the hot-headed Chuck Cranston. Ariel’s quick-witted and loyal friends are brought to life by Maddison Coleman as Rusty, Andrea Zappacosta as Wendy Jo, and Angela Brischetto as Urleen, delivering attitude and vocals to match.

Emma Russell (Moulin Rouge, Chicago) is Ren’s supportive mother Ethel, and Shannon Foley (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) takes on his Uncle Wes. Elena Atanasovski (Cruel Intentions), Niina Dell, Jack Reason (Love Never Dies, Matilda), Chad Rosete (Rent), Gabriel Tiller, Dimitri Raptis, and on-stage swings DaisyBoo Allen and Jake Keen complete this incredibly talented cast.

Footloose is a celebration of community, connection, and the courage to make change.

It’s bold. It’s joyful. And it’s one of the most fun nights out you’ll have all year.

Lyrics are by the Oscar and Golden Globe award winning writer of the movie, Dean Pitchford (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins). The book is also by Pitchford, alongside the Tony Award nominated Walter Bobbie.

Prolific songwriter Tom Snow, who has written songs for superstars like Barbara Streisand, Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton John, wrote the music, with others.

