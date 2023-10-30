Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT

Oct. 30, 2023

Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT

The cast has been revealed for the new Australian tour of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT. Tickets go on pre-sale today in Perth, Canberra and Newcastle, with general public tickets on sale from Thursday 2 November. Tickets for Brisbane and Melbourne seasons are already on sale.

 

RENT will play at the Playhouse, QPAC, Brisbane from 27 January 2024, then State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne from 17 February, Newcastle's Civic Theatre from 15 March, His Majesty's Theatre, Perth from 11 May, and Canberra Theatre from 6 June. Head to rentmusical.au for tickets.

 

Director Shaun Rennie, musical director Andrew Worboys and choreographer Luca Dinardo have assembled some of Australia's finest singer/actors for an all-new production of this iconic musical. Noah Mullins (West Side Story) plays the role of Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and best friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction, played by Jerrod Smith (The Lovers). Martha Berhane (Hamilton) is Mimi, a reckless and passionate exotic dancer who lives only for today. The Voice 2023 finalist Calista Nelmes (Jersey Boys NZ) plays spirited performance artist Maureen, Mark's ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by Australia's First Lady of Soul and R&B, and The Voice 2022 Grand Finalist, THNDO (Dreamgirls).

Philosophy teacher Collins, father-figure, friend and former roommate of Roger, Mark, and Maureen, is played by Nick Afoa (Miss Saigon), with Carl De Villa (Kinky Boots) in the role of Angel, an HIV-positive drag artist with a passion for life in the face of inevitable adversity. Benny, played by Tana Laga'aia (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), is the former friend and current landlord of Mark, Roger, and Mimi.

Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kelsi Boyden (also Resident Director), Mariah Gonzalez, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Josslynn Hlenti (Joanne Alternate), Hannah McInerney, Sam Richardson, Chad Rosete and Theodore Williams.

Step onto the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village, where dreams are born, friendships are

tested, and the power of love prevails. Featuring the iconic songs "Seasons of Love”, ”Take Me or Leave Me”, and "La Vie Bohème”, this groundbreaking sensation is more than a musical; it's a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

“For over 25 years RENT has spoken to each new generation of young people, fighting to be heard and seen,” said director Shaun Rennie. “Its timeless message of celebrating life in the face of death remains as relevant today as it did 28 years ago when it first took the world by storm. I am honoured and excited to be directing this national tour of RENT with an incredible cast and creative team. Viva La vie Boheme!”

Jonathan Larson's RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

Don't miss the chance to discover the show that took Broadway by storm. Head to rentmusical.au to buy tickets today and experience the phenomenon.

rentmusical.au

@RENTMusicalAU

#RENTMusicalAU

RENT

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia)

Director                                Shaun Rennie

Associate Director            Leah Howard

Musical Director               Andrew Worboys

Choreographer                 Luca Dinardo

Lighting Designer             Paul Jackson

Sound Designer                Evan Drill

Set Designer                       Dann Barber

Costume Designer           Ella Butler

 

BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS

Venue                                  Playhouse, QPAC

Season                                 27 January – 4 February

Performance Times        Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices                                    From $56 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings                              qpac.com.au or phone 136 246

                                                Groups 10+ call (07) 3840 7466

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue                                  State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season                                 17 – 25 February

Performance Times           Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices                                    From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings                              artscentremelbourne.com.au or call 1300 182 183

   Groups 10+ call 1300 182 183                    

NEWCASTLE SEASON DETAILS

Venue                                  Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Season                                 15 – 17 March

Performance Times        Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm 

Prices                                 From $59 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings                           civictheatrenewcastle.com.au or (02) 4929 1977

PRESALES FROM 31 OCTOBER/ GP SALES FROM 2 NOVEMBER

PERTH SEASON DETAILS

Venue                                  His Majesty's Theatre

Season                                 11 - 19 May

Performance Times        Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm  

Prices                                 From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings                           artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au or (08) 6212 9292

PRESALES FROM 31 OCTOBER/ GP SALES FROM 2 NOVEMBER

CANBERRA SEASON DETAILS

Venue                               Canberra Theatre

Season                              7 – 13 June

Performance Times        Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 2pm

Prices                                 From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings                           Click Here or (02) 6275 2700

PRESALES FROM 31 OCTOBER/ GP SALES FROM 2 NOVEMBER




2023 Regional Awards


