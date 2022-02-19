COMPLETELY IMPROVISED SURVIVOR to Come to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Who can outwit, outplay, and outlaugh? Find out April 2022 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Completely Improvised Survivor is a 50-minute nostalgia filled unscripted parody of pop culture's most infamous reality TV show. Join the cast each night as the contestants fight their way through fictional tribal councils, playable onstage challenges and Jeff Probst's meddling to be crowned the sole Survivor by the audience. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the real hidden immunity idol stashed in the theatre; it could be anywhere.

Completely Improvised Survivor is set to play during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival during the Debut Comedy Festival Season, which happens from April 14th through April 24th. The shows take place at Trades Hall at 7:30pm, except on Sunday, which happens at 6:30. For tickets and more information, click here.

The all-star cast features some of Australia's top tier improvisers, including alumni of The Big HOO-HAA!, The Improv Conspiracy, ImproMelbourne, The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and more. They will backstab, manipulate, and schmooze their way to victory, live, right before your eyes. It's all made up on the spot, so every night is a brand-new show with fresh heroes, villains, challenge beasts and goats.

Completely Improvised Survivor is co-produced by Melissa McGlensey and Douglas Wilson, in conjunction with Soothplayers. Melissa McGlensey is a comedian, writer and improvisor with nearly a decade of experience creating and performing improvised comedy and theatre; Douglas Wilson is a Senior Lecturer at RMIT University and an experimental game designer who works on both commercial videogames and live installations. Douglas will design and execute the spectator-friendly challenges for the improvisers to play.

Adam Hembree and Ryan Patterson, the men behind Soothplayers: Completely Improvised Shakespeare, are presenting Improvised Survivor in keeping with the kind of quality improvised storytelling that Melbourne audiences have come to know and love. Soothplayers aim to create work that inspires laughs and gasps and is also a tribute to the fandoms who enable the art to live well beyond its creation.