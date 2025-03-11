Brazilian Jazz Singer Anna Setton Sets Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After captivating Australian audiences in 2019 with a stand-out performance at the Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival, Anna Setton returns to Australia for her second national tour.

The Brazilian-born artist, based in Portugal, known for her soulful voice and intimate performances, will showcase her unique blend of jazz, bossa nova, and contemporary music, starting with a SOLD OUT Perth performance on April 30 International Jazz Day, followed by shows in Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne.

Following her critically acclaimed album O Futuro é Mais Bonito (2023), released on the prestigious Galileo Music, this tour promises to deliver even more emotional depth and musical sophistication.

Setton’s currently preparing a new album and will be performing new songs at her upcoming concerts, in Spain in March and in Australia in May.

After years of performing with Música Popular Brasileira (MPB) legend Toquinho (for five years) Anna has refined her captivating stage presence and emotional vocal delivery and is ready to enchant Australian audiences with her mix of original compositions and bossa-jazz classics rearrangements.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable series of live shows featuring Setton's signature style, which merges deep jazz influences with Brazilian rhythms and her intimate storytelling.

Previous tour experience in Australia was met with overwhelming acclaim, cementing Setton’s place as a rising star in the global jazz scene.

"Returning to Australia after such a wonderful reception in 2019 feels like a true gift," Setton shares. "I am so excited to bring my music to these vibrant venues and reconnect with fans. I feel at home here, the amazing and kind people, beyond the wonderful beaches, is so special, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter of my musical journey with Australian audiences."

Anna Setton’s 2025 tour promises to be an unmissable experience for fans of jazz and world music. Book now) She will be accompanied by Edu Sangirardi on piano and arrangements and Rogério Pitomba on drums.

Tour Dates

April 30 (Wed) – Ellington Club, Perth SOLD OUT Tickets

May 1 (Thu) – Camelot Lounge, Marrickville, Sydney Tickets

May 2 (Fri) – The Music Lounge, Merrigong Theatre, Wollongong Tickets

May 3 (Sat) – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne Tickets

About Anna Setton

The great Brazilian jazz composer, guitarist, and vocalist is a unique figure: she shaped her voice and musicality while navigating São Paulo’s jazz scene, travelled the world for five years alongside the legendary Toquinho, and immersed herself in jazz, bossa nova, and MPB—emerging with a fresh, melodic, and original sound. In this concert, Anna presents her own compositions and arrangements, showcasing her powerful yet intimate voice while performing alongside her trio.

