Brad Williams Will Embark on a 2024 Australian Tour

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out prestigious venues all over the country and the world.

Williams has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second one, Daddy Issues, which was even more successful than the first. His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. His last groundbreaking special on Netflix, The Degenerates, garnered more huge ratings and rave reviews. Recently, he just released his next special, Starfish, on his YouTube Channel after a successful pay-per-view stint on Live Nation’s new platform Veeps.

Also, an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, a recurring role on the Hulu original show Deadbeat, as well as memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), the Netflix original Christopher Guest film Mascots, and most Reno 911: It’s A Wonderful Heist. Most recently, he will be seen in the upcoming sequel to This Is Spinal Tap featuring scenes with the iconic band and Sir Elton John.

Recently, Brad became the first stand-up comedian to headline a Cirque de Soleilshow in their 30-year history, when he agreed to launch—and do a three-month run of their newest show Mad Apple, at the magnificent 1200 seat New York New York Theater in Las Vegas. The show became an immediate smash hit to rave revues, singling out Williams for his incredible ability to captivate audiences from around the world (over 10,000 people per week) with his extraordinary performances.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams co-created and co-hosted one of the most successful podcasts in the world, with friend and fellow comic Adam Ray, entitled About Last Night, which was always a mainstay on the iTunes charts during their five-year run. Additionally, he is also a regular contributor with a plethora of incredibly funny appearances on several national radio, podcast, and tv talk show platforms, including KROQ’s Kevin and Bean Show, The NFL Pile on with Taran Killam, and The Adam Carolla Show.

Williams ’ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race are consistently winning over audiences and proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His live performances are always high energy and frequently feature full standing ovations from those in attendance, which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head.”

Tour Dates

Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall Sunday 17 November

Melbourne The Palms At Crown Monday 18 November

Sydney Enmore Theatre Tuesday 19 November

Perth Astor Theatre Thursday 21 November

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Saturday 23 November

