BOWIE BALL is Coming Back to Melbourne in January 2022

Brooklyn Runaways has announced they're bringing Bowie Ball back to Melbourne this January as part of Midsumma Festival. This celebration of the life, music, and legacy of David Bowie will take place on Friday 28 January, 2022 at The Night Cat in Fitzroy.

After last year's sold-out inaugural event, Australia's own iteration of international sensation Bowie Ball is back and bigger than ever. Attendees will have the opportunity to show off their best Bowie-inspired look while they experience an anything-goes extravaganza bringing together the best in music, art, fashion, and entertainment.

Hosted by drag provocateur Peppy Smears, the event will feature Bowie's biggest hits performed live by some of the country's most talented singers and bands. There will be hair and makeup artists on site, plus participants can take in a Bowie-inspired art exhibit, stop by the themed photo booth, dance along to a late-night DJ set, or win a prize for "best dressed."

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie died peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. His body of work, multi-generational influence and legacy of fearless innovation and endless reinvention will live on forever.

Brooklyn Runaways produces cabarets and live events for a modern audience. They are a division of Antipodes Theatre Company.

Bookings: bowieball.com.au