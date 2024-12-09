BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Will Host Relaxed Performance in Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Theatrical Group is partnering with Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia) and Amaze to offer a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast the Musical in Melbourne on Saturday 22 March 2025 at 1:30pm. This unique and inclusive performance will be tailored from start to finish to ensure audience members who may need specific support can attend, engage and feel welcomed. Relaxed performances will also be held in Adelaide and Perth with dates and details to be announced in 2025.

A relaxed performance means that audience members are encouraged to be completely themselves during the performance; to make sounds, move around, fidget or use noise cancelling headphones.

Aspect’s Autistic staff assessed the show and recommended modifications for the relaxed performance that consider the diversity of audience preferences, including sensory sensitivities. Adjustments include a visual story that explains the show step by step, inclusive and welcoming language used on the official website and during the ticket buying process, increased staff and volunteers to assist audience members, turning off all announcements throughout the theatre, and providing a dedicated quiet room and multiple quiet spaces for use by anyone who needs a break from the performance. Amendments to the production for the cast and crew include noise reduction, keeping the house lights dim during the performance, and employing visual cues to act as a ‘pre-warning’ mechanism prior to potentially overwhelming scenes or moments.

A short pre-show welcome has been designed to introduce the audience to certain characters and stage effects that may be unpredictable or sensorially significant in advance. For example, the character of Lumiere’s hands are candles that light up with real fire, which will be explained in an approachable and respectful way to get the audience ready for the performance ahead.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “The Walt Disney Company is proud to have worked alongside our incredible partners in Aspect and Amaze to offer a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast. This tale as old as time is powerful and inspiring and we’re excited it can be offered in accessible and inclusive ways for everyone to enjoy.”

Aspect’s Autistic Consultant Emma Gallagher added; “As an Autistic consultant, it was my pleasure to attend a regular session of Beauty and the Beast in order to provide feedback on the show and the experience along with another Autistic colleague. We conducted this assessment in order to make recommendations on modifications that will allow Autistic people and others with a disability to be able to access and enjoy the show.

Representatives from Disney have welcomed all feedback and worked hard to ensure that feedback from Autistic people is highly valued and have implemented many changes that will make the relaxed session a fun experience for those who may not be able to attend a regular session due to sensory overload. I am looking forward to attending the relaxed session knowing I have a quiet space when I need it.”

David Tonge, CEO of Amaze expressed their gratitude towards Disney Theatrical Group for their commitment to creating inclusive spaces for all people. “This collaboration exemplifies the importance of understanding and accommodating diverse needs within our community. Amaze is proud to be part of this endeavour and we look forward to collaborating on future initiatives working towards the inclusion of all people, in all places and all spaces.”

Tickets to the relaxed performance will be available across three price points, $60, $85 and $125 with no additional ticketing fees.

