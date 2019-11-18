Australian Shakespeare Company Returns to Melbourne with ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Join Alice this summer as she tumbles down the rabbit hole and lands in the magical world of 'Wonderland' on stage in The Australian Shakespeare Company's "Alice in Wonderland".

From Tuesday 7th January to Sunday 26th January, Lewis Carroll's classic story will be cleverly lifted from the page and brought to life at Rippon Lea House and Gardens in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production that was awarded "Best Stage Play" by London's Entertainment Views in 2018.

As Alice bravely bounces from one unexpected situation to the next, she meets a wildly curious assortment of characters including the skittish, constantly late White Rabbit, the Dodo and other birds in the Caucaus race, and the pepper obsessed Duchess and her extremely crazy cook.

Children and adults alike will be left with a grin from ear to ear as The Cheshire Cat cheekily guides Alice through Wonderland, and audiences can't miss Humpty Dumpty on his way to meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee as they tell the tale of the Walrus and the Carpenter. What might seem slightly silly becomes downright absurd as the Mad Hatter arrives with the March Hare and the Dormouse to have a grand time with Alice at the tea party, before the Queen of Hearts enters for a magnificent finale where every audience member can join in the fun.

Alice in Wonderland Director, Otis Elston, said, "The story of Alice in Wonderland is one that every child has grown up with, yet never seems to grow old. We can't wait to bring Alice to the stage this summer, introducing Melbourne's youngest audiences to the magic that is theatre, and giving everyone the chance to relive one of their favourite childhood classics".

Families can pack a picnic (or tea party!), get dressed up as their favourite Alice in Wonderland characters and immerse themselves in the interactive games and catchy songs. Alice in Wonderland is the perfect school holiday adventure to enjoy with the entire family and friends this summer.

"There's nothing quite like outdoor theatre, and the picnic-style setting is the perfect, family-friendly environment for adults and kids alike to sit back, relax and be swept away by some of Australia's best entertainers," commented Elston.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Australian Shakespeare Company Location: Rippon Lea House and Gardens, 192 Hotham Street, Elsternwick VIC 3185 Dates: Tuesday 7th January to Sunday, 26th January 2020 Playing: Tuesday to Sunday at 10.30am plus Thursday and Friday at 6.00pm Tickets: $25 to $30 for single tickets and $90 to $110 for groups of four. Visit www.alicelive.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster

For more information and to book, please visit www.alicelive.com.au.





