Australian Production of GREASE Releases Sneak Peek Music Video of 'You're The One That I Want' - Watch Here!

Producers of the multi-million dollar stage musical GREASE have revealed a sneak preview of a recording of one of the beloved musical's favourite songs, You're The One That I Want featuring Annelise Hall in the role of Sandy and Joseph Spanti in the role of Danny. GREASE is set to open in Melbourne on December 31 2023 and at Sydney's Capitol Theatre from March 2024.

Some of Australia's favourite performers are joining the cast of the stage production of much-loved hit musical GREASE, including Patti Newton as Miss Lynch (Melbourne), Jay Laga'aia as Vince Fontaine, and Marcia Hines as Teen Angel.

Sydney's Annelise Hall, who most recently featured in The Marvellous Elephant Man as well as Aspects of Love at the Hayes Theatre, is taking on the coveted role of Sandy, made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Melbourne's own Joseph Spanti, best known for Friends! The Musical Parody and Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, will be donning the famed black leather jacket as Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in the movie version of the musical.

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin', and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

Since the show's Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

At the time that it closed originally on Broadway in 1980, GREASE's 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history, and with the addition of the recent Pink Ladies series, currently on Paramount+, GREASE is officially the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical.

Following the stage premiere, the musical has famously been produced for the screen and inspired both a 1982 film sequel and a 2007 competition reality series, Broadway revivals of the stage show as well as numerous international productions. Further casting announcements will be made in July.

Starring Joseph Spanti, Annelise Hall, Mackenzie Dunn, Brianna Bishop

With Patti Newton (Melbourne) & Jay Laga'aia

And Marcia Hines as Teen Angel

Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne

From December 31 2023

Capitol Theatre, Sydney

From March 2024

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis and Scott Simon

Director – Luke Joslin

Choreographer – Eric Giancola

Set & Costume Design – James Browne

Lighting Design – Trudy Dalgleish

Sound Design – Michael Waters