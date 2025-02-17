Astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield Will Return to Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colonel Chris Hadfield – acclaimed astronaut, test pilot, spacewalker, spaceship commander, and best-selling author – will return to Australia in June 2025 for a journey into the majesty of our planet and the vast universe beyond. In this visually stunning event, Chris will present never-before-seen space imagery of Earth, the Moon, Mars, and more, in an awe-inspiring exploration of discovery.

Tickets on pre sale from Tuesday 18 February, 9am local time. General on sale tickets will be available from 9am local time, Thursday 20 February.

Drawing from his three spaceflights, Chris will share gripping personal stories, moments of joy and great danger, insights into cutting-edge space technologies, and his unique perspective on where we are in human history.



“Join me for my Journey to the Cosmos Tour, where we'll explore the wonders of space, share stories from my time as an astronaut, and connect through music and conversation.



Colonel Chris Hadfield, a distinguished Canadian astronaut, engineer, and former fighter pilot, has had an illustrious career marked by numerous groundbreaking achievements. As the first Canadian to perform extravehicular activity in outer space, Hadfield has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station (ISS). Chris Hadfield's space career began in 1995 with his first mission aboard STS-74, where he facilitated the docking of NASA's Space Shuttle Atlantis with the Russian space station Mir. In 2001, he returned to space on STS-100, performing two spacewalks and assisting with the installation of Canadarm2 on the International Space Station (ISS). His final mission from 2012 to 2013 saw him command the ISS during Expedition 35, where he gained global attention for his social media engagement and musical performances from space.



Chris Hadfield is now an acclaimed author, speaker and television personality. He continues to bring the marvels of science and space travel to everyone and inspires people of all ages across the world, infusing a sense of wonder into our collective consciousness not felt since humanity first walked on the Moon.



Space aficionados and star gazers will get the chance to engage with Chris directly, ask their own questions, and even enjoy a live music performance.

Tour Dates

Friday 27 June

Perth

Riverside PCEC

Saturday 28 June

Sydney

State Theatre

Sunday 29 June

Brisbane

Royal ICC

Tuesday 1 July

Melbourne

Hamer Hall

Thursday 3 July

Adelaide

Adelaide Convention Centre

​​​​​​​

