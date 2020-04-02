Arts Centre Melbourne Extends Building Closure To 30 June 2020

Arts Centre Melbourne today announced its venues and building will remain closed to 30 June 2020.

Through this extended closure, Arts Centre Melbourne continues to play its part in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria and keeping the community safe.

"While we would love nothing more than to reopen our doors and welcome audiences, the closure of Arts Centre Melbourne continues to be a necessary public health measure," said Claire Spencer AM, CEO of Arts Centre Melbourne.

"In the meantime, we'll continue to bring to audiences archival recordings and digital experiences that uplift and connect our communities, especially during the time when this is most needed."

The performances and events to be held during this time will not proceed as scheduled. Arts Centre Melbourne is working tirelessly to reschedule as many performances as possible.

If a performance is rescheduled, ticket holders will retain their original allocations. If ticket holders cannot attend the rescheduled date, they will receive a full refund, including fees.

If a performance is cancelled, ticket holders will receive a full refund, including fees. All ticket holders will be contacted about the status of their performance once it is confirmed. Arts Centre Melbourne thanks ticket holders in advance for their patience and understanding.

We urge everyone to continue to follow the advice and directives of government health authorities. For the most up-to-date information and advice: coronavirus.vic.gov.au

