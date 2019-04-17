Arts Centre Melbourne Announces Partnership With MINI Australia

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced a new partnership with MINI Australia and can't wait to get started! Expect the unexpected, the partnership brings together two creative and innovative organisations in what is a milestone year for both.



Announcing the partnership this week Claire Spencer, CEO Arts Centre Melbourne said both organisations share a vision to bring people together for remarkable experiences and are motivated to make a difference to the lives of people around them.



We work with partners who understand that to create unexpected and remarkable experiences, an innovative and experimental approach is what it takes, Claire said. With MINI Australia, we have found a fantastic match with a dedicated team of people who recognise the role that arts and culture play in enriching the community, and are willing to experiment and support new and emerging works that will further enrich the cultural lives of visitors to Arts Centre Melbourne.



The partnership comes as both organisation's mark 60 year milestones, for Arts Centre Melbourne, the 60th anniversary of the iconic outdoor venue, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and the 60th birthday of the iconic MINI.



To this end we think there is no better way to acknowledge this partnership than as a Presenting Partner for our biennial experimental signature event Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic a three-day immersive and transformative experience.



Aligning to the commissioning of new works through Arts Centre Melbourne Presents, MINI Australia is right beside us as we work to support independent artists through the commissioning of new and emerging artists and their works.



We're looking forward to an exhilarating and fruitful collaboration with MINI Australia.



Alex McLean, National Marketing Manager for MINI Australia said, MINI is a champion of sophisticated cultural experiences, and we viewed the partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne as a great opportunity to continue to engage with the related community.



We look forward to working with the team at Arts Centre Melbourne to create interesting and unexpected experiences for their audience and also our owner family, particularly in our anniversary year as we celebrate 60 years of MINI 60 years of being unexpected.



Sitting beneath its iconic Spire, Arts Centre Melbourne is Australia's largest performing arts centre. Each year it stages more than 4,000 performances and public events and welcomes over three million people through its doors. As an architectural landmark in the nation's cultural capital, Arts Centre Melbourne has showcased the best of Australian and international performing arts for over 30 years.



With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.







