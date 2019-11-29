Alfie Boe, Lea Salonga, and More Will Headline DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? Concert in 2020

It is more than forty years since Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg first met and began a collaboration that would change the course of musical theatre history with their musicals Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

In June 2020, leading stars from Broadway, the West End and Australia will gather to celebrate these unparalleled musicals and their writers in DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?

Headlined by Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) and Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), the concert also stars West End star and original Kim in the Australian production of Miss Saigon Joanna Ampil, alongside Australians David Harris (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Miss Saigon, Wicked), Helpmann Award winner Amanda Harrison (Wicked, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You) and Suzie Mathers (Wicked in London, Barnum, Mamma Mia!).

The definitive celebration of the work of Boublil & Schönberg, DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? includes not only hits from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon but also Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française. This concert was created by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is the only celebration of their work that the duo has ever authorised.

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? features beloved songs including I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, The Last Night of the World, Master of the House, The Movie In My Mind, The American Dream, Woman, One Day More and, of course, Do You Hear The People Sing?

"It is an enormous pleasure for us, in collaboration with Enda Markey, to bring the concert we conceived to Australia following the warmth of its reception in the USA and in Asia. This new version, specially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 40-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten or reinvented." - Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? has won acclaim across the United States, Canada and Mexico. In 2013, producer Enda Markey (Defying Gravity, Blood Brothers) launched the Australasian Premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, followed by performances in Taipei and Manila where a special benefit concert in Manila raised AUD$750,000 to assist with the rebuilding of two hundred homes devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.

Alfie Boe is a chart-topping star who was recently awarded an OBE for his work in music and charity. Acclaimed for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables in London and on Broadway, he has appeared in the 25th Anniversary Concert performance as well as the recent all-star staged concert of Les Misérables in the West End. Alfie regularly performs in the world's greatest venues and has sold more than a million albums worldwide.

"I'm very excited to be headlining Do You Hear The People Sing? in Australia! Getting the chance to sing a collection of songs from some of my favourite musicals, alongside some incredible talents is an honour. For any musical lover this is going to be a very special night out." - Alfie Boe

Lea Salonga gained Tony and Olivier awards for her performance as Kim in the original West End and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon. She subsequently starred as both Fantine and Eponine in Les Misérables, including the tenth and twenty-fifth anniversary concerts of the show. Renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea is a Disney Legend for her performances as Princess Jasmine in the animated film of Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan.

"Working with Alain and Claude-Michel has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life. As collaborators they've known me since I was 17 years old, and continuing to work together on this timeless and iconic music is a joy. Australian audiences are in for a very special show." - Lea Salonga

This newly imagined production comes to Australia in June 2020 and will play in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets are on sale from today in Adelaide, and from 5 December in Sydney and Melbourne. Register for pre-sales in Sydney and Melbourne at www.thepeoplesing.com

Tour Dates

ADELAIDE

Venue: Festival Theatre for Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Date: Friday 12 June and Saturday 13 June 2020

Bookings: AdelaideCabaretFestival.com.au

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre

Date: Tuesday 16 June and Wednesday 17 June 2020

Bookings: thepeoplesing.com or ticketmaster.com.au (from 5 December)

MELBOURNE

Venue: Regent Theatre

Date: Friday 19 June and Saturday 20 June 2020

Bookings: thepeoplesing.com or ticketmaster.com.au (from 5 December)





